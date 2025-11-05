3 X-factors that could impact the Western Final

For the first time in almost 20 years, this season’s Western Final features the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions. The last time these two teams met this deep in the playoffs was 2007, when the Riders took a 26-17 win over BC one week before snapping their long championship drought in the 95th Grey Cup.

Of course, you only have to go back to last season for the last time the Lions and Riders met in the post-season. In last year’s Western Semi-Final, it was Saskatchewan prevailing 28-19 at Mosaic Stadium, which just happens to be the site for this year’s showdown, too.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

Wire-to-wire, the Roughriders were the league’s best team in 2025 and are betting favourites for Saturday afternoon as a result. And, in their two representative head-to-head meetings this year, Saskatchewan came out victorious both times. The Riders took 37-18 and 33-27 wins in Weeks 4 and 7. BC came out on top 27-21 in Week 21, but it’s important to note the Riders used starters sparingly with top spot in the division all wrapped up.

The Lions are rolling, though. Including their walk-off 33-30 win over Calgary in last weekend’s Western Semi-Final, BC has won seven straight and are the league’s hottest team entering Saturday afternoon.

With all that said, here are three x-factors to watch in this season’s final game before the 112th Grey Cup.

CAN THE RIDERS GET TO NATHAN ROURKE?

Despite leaving BC Place with the win last weekend, there’s no doubt Rourke was on the run far more than the Lions are comfortable with. Going up against an elite Stampeders defensive front, we saw BC struggle at times with interior pressure from Jaylon Hutchings and Miles Brown. The result was Rourke being sacked three times and pressured more times than that.

Don’t forget, the Lions boasted one of the league’s top offensive lines during the regular season and allowed a league-best 20 sacks. And now BC has to deal with another top-flight defensive line in the Roughriders.

Saskatchewan finished the regular season with 43 sacks, which was two shy the league lead. And they’re stacked with nothing but playmakers up front. All three of Caleb Sanders, Mike Rose, and Micah Johnson finished amongst Pro Football Focus’s top-10 defensive tackles. Meanwhile, Malik Carney was PFF’s second-ranked defensive end.

Two-time All-CFL right tackle Dejon Allen’s status will be something to watch after missing last weekend with an arm injury. That said, Chris Schleuger started double-digit games during the regular season and provides a solid option if Allen is unable to go for a second straight game.

JAMES BUTLER’S PRESENCE

Back in BC after a few seasons away, Butler was one of the league’s best tailbacks from start to finish. Butler finished third overall with 1,213 rushing yards and tied for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns. But he just happens to be going up against the CFL’s best run defence.

The Riders allowed just 76.0 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which has been one of their hallmarks since Corey Mace took over as head coach and general manager ahead of last season. Butler will have his work cut out for him, as will BC’s offensive line led by left tackle Jarell Broxton.

That said, Butler had one of his best games this season against Saskatchewan when he racked up 123 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 4. It’s something to consider, especially knowing a solid Lions run game this weekend could help Rourke keep Saskatchewan off balance defensively.

THE KICKING BATTLE

This looks lopsided on paper. Coming off the second most accurate kicking season in league history, BC’s Sean Whyte is going to have the edge on whoever is on the other side right now. Whyte nailed 95.1 per cent of his field goal tries during the regular season before going a perfect four-for-four, including the walk-off game winner, against the Stamps last weekend.

And then there’s the other end of the spectrum. Saskatchewan’s Brett Lauther had a frustrating campaign, making 39 of 54 field goal tries for a 72.2 per cent conversion rate. It’s the lowest clip of Lauther’s career, but the veteran looked to be turning things around down the stretch. Lauther hit eight of his last nine field goal attempts before missing Week 21 with a back injury. A solid performance from Lauther come Saturday could help neutralize one of BC’s biggest trump cards.