Nathan Rourke at the helm of 2025 All-CFL team

TORONTO — BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is under centre for the 2025 All-Canadian Football League (CFL) team. The season’s top performers were selected by 45 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The team includes eight national selections and the second-ever global All-CFLer. There are 15 players who have been selected to their first All-CFL squad. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with nine selections.

RELATED

» Rourke, Mitchell anchor 2025 2025 Divisional All-CFL teams

» CFL teams announce team award winners

» mgk to rock Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at 112th Grey Cup

» CFL Awards tickets on sale now

» 112th Grey Cup VIP packages available now

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

2025 ALL-CFL TEAM

OFFENCE

Position Name Team No. of All-CFL Selections Quarterback Nathan Rourke* BC Lions 1st Running Back Dedrick Mills Calgary Stampeders 1st Receiver Kenny Lawler Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2nd (2021) Receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. BC Lions 2nd (2023) Receiver KeeSean Johnson Saskatchewan Roughriders 1st Receiver Justin McInnis* BC Lions 2nd (2024) Receiver Tyler Snead Montreal Alouettes 1st Centre Logan Ferland* Saskatchewan Roughriders 2nd (2024) Guard Brandon Revenberg* Hamilton Tiger-Cats 5th (2018-19, 2021-22) Guard Jacob Brammer Saskatchewan Roughriders 1st Offensive Tackle Jermarcus Hardrick Saskatchewan Roughriders 3rd (2021, 2023) Offensive Tackle Jarell Broxton BC Lions 1st

DEFENCE

Position Name Team No. of All-CFL Selections Defensive End Mathieu Betts* BC Lions 2nd (2023) Defensive End Julian Howsare Hamilton Tiger-Cats 1st Defensive Tackle Jaylon Hutchings Calgary Stampeders 1st Defensive Tackle Micah Johnson Saskatchewan Roughriders 5th (2016-18, 2024) Linebacker Tyrice Beverette Montreal Alouettes 2nd (2024) Linebacker Jameer Thurman Saskatchewan Roughriders 1st Cover Linebacker C.J. Reavis Saskatchewan Roughriders 2nd (2024) Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell* Saskatchewan Roughriders 1st Cornerback Jamal Peters Hamilton Tiger-Cats 2nd (2022) Halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. Saskatchewan Roughriders 2nd (2024) Halfback Evan Holm Winnipeg Blue Bombers 1st Safety Stavros Katsantonis* Hamilton Tiger-Cats 1st

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Name Team No. of All-CFL Selections Kicker Lirim Hajrullahu* Toronto Argonauts 1st Punter Mark Vassett^ Calgary Stampeders 1st Special Teams Trey Vaval Winnipeg Blue Bombers 1st

​​* Denotes a national player

​^ Denotes a global player



BY THE NUMBERS

TEAM BREAKDOWN

Nine | Saskatchewan

Five | Hamilton, BC

Three | Calgary

Two | Montreal, Winnipeg

One | Toronto

MULTIPLE CAREER SELECTIONS