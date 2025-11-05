Nathan Rourke at the helm of 2025 All-CFL team

- News
TORONTO — BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is under centre for the 2025 All-Canadian Football League (CFL) team. The season’s top performers were selected by 45 national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the nine head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.
The team includes eight national selections and the second-ever global All-CFLer. There are 15 players who have been selected to their first All-CFL squad. The Saskatchewan Roughriders lead all teams with nine selections.
OFFENCE
|Position
|Name
|Team
|No. of All-CFL Selections
|Quarterback
|Nathan Rourke*
|BC Lions
|1st
|Running Back
|Dedrick Mills
|Calgary Stampeders
|1st
|Receiver
|Kenny Lawler
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|2nd (2021)
|Receiver
|Keon Hatcher Sr.
|BC Lions
|2nd (2023)
|Receiver
|KeeSean Johnson
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|1st
|Receiver
|Justin McInnis*
|BC Lions
|2nd (2024)
|Receiver
|Tyler Snead
|Montreal Alouettes
|1st
|Centre
|Logan Ferland*
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|2nd (2024)
|Guard
|Brandon Revenberg*
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|5th (2018-19, 2021-22)
|Guard
|Jacob Brammer
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|1st
|Offensive Tackle
|Jermarcus Hardrick
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|3rd (2021, 2023)
|Offensive Tackle
|Jarell Broxton
|BC Lions
|1st
|Defensive End
|Mathieu Betts*
|BC Lions
|2nd (2023)
|Defensive End
|Julian Howsare
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|1st
|Defensive Tackle
|Jaylon Hutchings
|Calgary Stampeders
|1st
|Defensive Tackle
|Micah Johnson
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|5th (2016-18, 2024)
|Linebacker
|Tyrice Beverette
|Montreal Alouettes
|2nd (2024)
|Linebacker
|Jameer Thurman
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|1st
|Cover Linebacker
|C.J. Reavis
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|2nd (2024)
|Cornerback
|Tevaughn Campbell*
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|1st
|Cornerback
|Jamal Peters
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|2nd (2022)
|Halfback
|Rolan Milligan Jr.
|Saskatchewan Roughriders
|2nd (2024)
|Halfback
|Evan Holm
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|1st
|Safety
|Stavros Katsantonis*
|Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|1st
|Kicker
|Lirim Hajrullahu*
|Toronto Argonauts
|1st
|Punter
|Mark Vassett^
|Calgary Stampeders
|1st
|Special Teams
|Trey Vaval
|Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|1st
* Denotes a national player
^ Denotes a global player
TEAM BREAKDOWN
MULTIPLE CAREER SELECTIONS