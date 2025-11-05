REDBLACKS name Ryan Dinwiddie head coach/general manager

OTTAWA — Ryan Dinwiddie has been named the Ottawa REDBLACKS head coach and general manager, signing a contract through the 2028 season, it was announced on Wednesday.

Additionally, Shawn Burke has signed an extension to remain with the organization as its vice president of football operations through the 2028 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Dinwiddie to our organization as head coach and general manager,” said REDBLACKS President Adrian Sciarra. “Ryan is a proven winner, with a track record of developing players and leading successful teams. His vision, leadership and competitiveness make him the right person to partner with Shawn Burke in leading our football club.”

A native of Elk Grove, California, Dinwiddie spent the last five seasons as the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts (2021-25), holding a 51-35 record. Over his tenure, Dinwiddie led the Argonauts to two Grey Cup championships (2022, ‘24), four consecutive Eastern Final appearances, an Argos franchise record 16-win-season (2023) and he was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year in 2023.

“Ryan brings a tremendous football mind and a competitive drive that fits perfectly with what we want in Ottawa,” said REDBLACKS vice president of football operations Shawn Burke. “He’s shown he can get the most out of his players and staff and we’re confident his experience will have an immediate impact on our organization.”

Prior to joining the Argonauts, Dinwiddie began his coaching career with the Montreal Alouettes as an offensive quality control coach (2013-15). He then spent three seasons as the quarterbacks coach with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-19), where he won the first Grey Cup of his career (2018). Under Dinwiddie’s guidance, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell had his most decorated individual seasons, earning two Most Outstanding Player awards and two All-CFL selections.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the Ottawa REDBLACKS as head coach and general manager,” said Dinwiddie. “This is a proud organization with passionate fans and a strong foundation to build on. I’m looking forward to working with Shawn to build our football club and to create a winning culture here in the nation’s capital with the goal of bringing sustained success and a Grey Cup back to Ottawa.”

Before joining the coaching ranks, Dinwiddie had a successful playing career in the NFL, CFL and NFL Europe. The former Boise State quarterback spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2010-11), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2006-08), Hamburg Sea Devils (2005) and Chicago Bears (2004-05).