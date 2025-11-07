3 keys to victory for BC, Saskatchewan in the Western Final

REGINA — The top two teams in the West Division will meet on Saturday in the Western Final when the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the BC Lions at Mosaic Stadium.

BC beat Calgary, 33-30, in the Western Semi-Final a week ago.

Saskatchewan enjoyed a bye after winning the division.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

BC LIONS

1. DOWNFIELD ATTACK

The Lions’ strength all season has been its pass game, while the Roughriders’ defence allowed the second-most passing yards. Quarterback Nathan Rourke will be going after the Riders’ secondary via receivers Keon Hatcher Sr., Justin McInnis, Stanley Berryhill III and Ayden Eberhardt.

2. IT’S OWN SECONDARY

BC gave up 334 yards through the air against Calgary and is set to see one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks in Trevor Harris. Defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. got Harris for an interception in a Week 7 loss, and Garry Peters and Robert Carter Jr. will also have to step up this time around. They’re certainly capable, as the unit gave up 263.8 passing yards per game in the regular season, the third fewest.

3. JAMES BUTLER QUESTIONABLE

Running back James Butler has been listed as a game-time decision. If he’s unable to go, it’ll be up to Zander Horvath to take the lead. Horvath has 231 rushing yards on the season, but only five have come against Saskatchewan.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. SHOT FOR SHOT WITH NATHAN ROURKE

Quarterback Trevor Harris topped the league with a 73.6 completion percentage and will look to capitalize against a secondary that had a tough showing last week. He’ll have to do it without top receiver KeeSean Johnson, however, as he’ll miss the game with a knee injury.

2. THE RUN GAME

Running back AJ Ouellette amassed 254 yards over the three games against the Lions this season. An extra week of rest for the physical Ouellette should only help his production.

3. KEEP BIG PLAYS TO A MINIMUM

It’s the secondary’s job to make sure Nathan Rourke and his star receivers don’t strike quickly. BC led the league with 63 big plays this season, defined as passes of 30-plus yards or rushes of 20 or more. Still, the Riders have difference-makers in defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell, who are capable of limiting explosive opportunities.

