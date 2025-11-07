3 keys to victory for Montreal, Hamilton in the Eastern Final

HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats will square off in the Eastern Final on Saturday at Hamilton Stadium with a trip to the 112th Grey Cup on the line.

Montreal defeated Winnipeg in the Eastern Semi-Final.

Hamilton earned a bye by winning the East Division.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, TSN2, RDS and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. BETTER IN THE SECONDARY

The Als are coming off a game in which their secondary allowed 306 passing yards to Zach Collaros, just the fourth time the veteran quarterback eclipsed the 300 mark on the season. The task doesn’t get any easier this week as Hamilton pivot Bo Levi Mitchell led all quarterbacks in passing yards with 5,296 and touchdowns with 36 during the regular season. It’s going to take a combination of strong efforts from defensive backs Lorenzo Burns, Kabion Ento and Wesley Sutton to slow the opposition’s pass game.

2. CHARLESTON RAMBO

Receiver Charleston Rambo caught five passes for 95 yards in the Eastern Semi-Final. With Austin Mack listed as a game-time decision, a repeat performance from Rambo might be needed.

3. CAN STEVIE SCOTT III DO IT AGAIN?

Running back Stevie Scott III lit up the Winnipeg front for 133 yards on 18 carries. He’ll now see a Hamilton defence that was last in average rushing yards allowed per game at 111 this year.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. READY FROM THE GET-GO

Hamilton has only played two games in the last four weeks, thanks to byes in Week 20 and the Division Semi-Finals. So, it triggers the age-old debate between rest and rust. The good news is the offence has scored 33 points in the first quarters of its last three games.

2. BO LEVI MITCHELL

The play of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell is critical in this game. But, in what’s been one of the best campaigns of his career, he threw for a season-low 191 yards the last time he faced the Als in a 26-9 Week 14 win. Regardless, as Mitchell goes, so will the offence.

3. SHUTTING DOWN DAVIS ALEXANDER

Alouettes’ quarterback Davis Alexander ran his record as a starter to 11-0 in the regular season and 1-0 in the post-season with the win over Winnipeg and has a plethora of options at receiver as he tries to make it 13 straight. Ticats’ head coach Scott Milanovich needs the best out of defensive backs Destin Talbert, who has 12 pass knockdowns, and Stavros Katsantonis in the secondary.

