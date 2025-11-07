5 things to know about the Western Final

It doesn’t get much better than this. The BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders will meet in the Western Final at Mosaic Stadium, with a trip to Winnipeg and the 112th Grey Cup on the line.

Both teams have elite quarterbacks, deep receiving corps, and defences that can take over games. The storylines are endless, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Here are five things to know before Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff that can be watched on TSN, RDS, and CFL+.

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

1. IT’S NEVER EASY

Trevor Harris has been to the Grey Cup before, but not as the undisputed leader of his team. Now, there’s no question that Harris is firmly in control of his own narrative, leading a powerhouse Riders team in what’s been one of the best seasons of his career.

The 39-year-old quarterback has been brilliant in 2025, completing 73.6 per cent of his passes for 4,549 yards and 24 touchdowns, while finishing second in the league in passer efficiency (110.5). More importantly, he’s done it with precision, poise, and leadership, traits that have steadied Saskatchewan through injuries and adversity. His calm command of the huddle and quick release (2.20 seconds, fastest in the league) have been one of the defining trait of Saskatchewan’s offence.

For Harris, this isn’t about validation, it’s about enjoying the opportunities as they come. This Western Final against BC might be one of the toughest tests of his career, but also a chance to soak in what is sure to be a great moment.

“You realize eventually it’s difficult (to get to the Grey Cup),” said Harris. “So when you get these opportunities, you have got to relish them.

“Growing up, I used to watch press conferences. I used to go to games and watch players. And I was like: ‘I would love to be that guy someday.’ So getting to do that, it’s also a moment where you can still have that little kid in you. That I get to stand up here and you guys care what I say, it’s pretty cool.

“I’m grateful for these moments. It’s not something I just sit here and put pressure on myself. I get to live this moment (on Saturday). I get to go out there in front of a packed house in the Western Final in the CFL, playing professional football. I’m 39 years old, it’s pretty awesome, and I’m grateful.”

2. LESSONS FROM THE PAST: MACE VS. PIERCE, ROUND TWO (THREE?)

It’s rare that a Western Final feels like a sequel without involving the same teams from the previous season, but this one does. A year ago, Corey Mace’s defence went head-to-head with Buck Pierce’s offence, only back then, Pierce was calling plays for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In that 2024 matchup, Pierce’s attack came out flying, as Zach Collaros threw for 301 yards and four touchdowns while Winnipeg scored 14 points in the opening quarter and found the end zone on two of their first three drives.

The same matchup happened in 2022 at the 109th Grey Cup, only that time Mace’s defence got the best of Pierce’s offence when the Argos took down the Blue Bombers at Mosaic Stadium.

Now, the chessboard is reset. Mace, in his second year as a head coach, has built Saskatchewan’s defensive identity into one of the CFL’s most physical and detail-oriented units. Pierce, meanwhile, has brought that same high-tempo philosophy to BC, pairing it with Nathan Rourke’s quick release and mobility to create one of the league’s most explosive offences.

It is not lost on both bench bosses how their battles evolved from two coordinators to now head coaches.

“From my perspective of Buck, (I have) a lot of respect for him as a player and as obviously as a play caller,” said Mace on Friday. “In his previous place, you knew it was going to be a matter of time before he ended up in this role.”

“Look at what Corey has done here over the last two years,” said Pierce. “Not just with the team but in the community, with the fan base. There’s a lot of good coaches in this league, and to see two coordinators get the opportunity to be around organizations and build something. I think it’s special.”

3. A DEFENCE BUILT ON STARS, AND SYNERGY

MOSAIC COMES ALIVE FOR A ROLAN MILLIGAN JR. INTERCEPTION!

📅: @sskroughriders vs Lions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/6L938k1YMB — CFL (@CFL) June 29, 2025

What makes Saskatchewan’s defence so dangerous isn’t just talent, it’s cohesion. The Riders feature five All-CFL defenders, but they play as one of the most connected units in football.

In the secondary, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell have combined range and aggressiveness to make passing deep against the Riders a risky proposition. Milligan has a nose for the football, while Campbell’s speed open up a lot of possibilities for Saskatchewan when it comes to scheme.

Jameer Thurman continues to lead the front seven with his signature mix of intensity and intelligence and, in the trenches, veteran Micah Johnson remains the heartbeat of the defensive line. All four were named to the All-CFL team, alongside C.J. Reavis, who is as versatile a weapon as they come. That is not to mention Malik Carney, one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the CFL.

Together, this group allowed the fewest points in the league and built a reputation for suffocating drives, generating takeaways, and thriving in chaos. For the Lions, it’s a puzzle that requires patience, quick reads, accurate throws, and a steady commitment to ball security.

“It’s a big challenge,” said Rourke about going against the Riders defence. “They are very talented. They’re very well coached. They have got a scheme that fits their personnel. There’s a reason that they had a successful season.”

In three regular season contests, the Riders got the best of the Lions twice, but Rourke is confident that they can match Saskatchewan’s strength with their own.

“I just don’t think that during the regular season, they got our best. I’m confident in our plan. I’m excited about what we have done this week in preparation, where we’re at as an offence. We’re in a good position to give them our best.”

4. NO TWO-AND-OUTS HERE

If you like grind-it-out defensive football, you might be in for a surprise, both teams are among the best in the CFL at avoiding two-and-outs.

The BC Lions lead the league in that category (25 per cent), while Saskatchewan sits just behind (27 per cent). Both offences are built to sustain drives, though they go about it differently.

BC has been the league’s most efficient first-down team, averaging 8.5 yards per play, often setting up short second downs. Saskatchewan ranks sixth in first-down production (6.5 yards), but Harris has made up for it with sharp execution when it counts, converting 51.1 per cent of second downs, trailing only BC’s 52.6 per cent.

It’s an indication of both quarterbacks’ poise under pressure. Rourke can beat you deep, while Harris carves you up underneath. For defences, the margin for error is razor-thin, a single missed tackle or blown coverage could extend a drive and tilt the time-of-possession battle.

5. RECEIVERS GALORE, EXPECT FIREWORKS

This Rourke to Hatcher TD looks even better in slo-mo 🤩

🗓️: @BCLions vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/xN7cvDLhDZ — CFL (@CFL) October 26, 2025

This Western Final has the potential to be an air-show. Both teams feature receiving corps loaded with top-end talent, versatility, and depth.

On the Lions’ sideline, Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis headline a group that thrives on timing and explosive plays. Hatcher’s ability to body up to blow past defenders gives Rourke a reliable deep target, while McInnis has shown he is one of the league’s best contested catch specialists.

The Riders’ pass-catchers have been just as dynamic. Samuel Emilus is healthy and ready to go as a true No. 1 receiver, combining track-speed with strong hands. KeeSean Johnson’s absence is a big one for the Riders, but Dohnte Meyers, Kian Schaffer-Baker, Joe Robustelli, Tommy Nield and Dhel Duncan-Busby have the makings of a unit capable of attacking from every angle.

With two elite quarterbacks and so many dangerous targets, don’t be surprised if this game turns into a shootout. Both defences will get their chances, but both offences have the firepower to answer quickly.

Kickoff for the Western Final goes Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. CT at Mosaic Stadium and can be watched on TSN, RDS, and CFL+.

The winner advances to face the Eastern champion in Winnipeg for the 112th Grey Cup.