Depth Charts: How the teams will line up in the Division Finals

TORONTO — With a trip to the 112th Grey Cup on the line, the four teams playing in Saturday’s Division Finals have released their official rosters and depth charts.
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. The winner-takes-all Eastern Final can be watch on TSN/TSN2/RDS/CTV/CFL+.
Later on Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the BC Lions in the Western Final at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium. The game can be watched on TSN/RDS/CFL+.
2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
