Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Playoffs November 7, 2025

Depth Charts: How the teams will line up in the Division Finals

CFL.ca

TORONTO — With a trip to the 112th Grey Cup on the line, the four teams playing in Saturday’s Division Finals have released their official rosters and depth charts.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium. The winner-takes-all Eastern Final can be watch on TSN/TSN2/RDS/CTV/CFL+.

Later on Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders host the BC Lions in the Western Final at 6:30 p.m. ET at Mosaic Stadium. The game can be watched on TSN/RDS/CFL+.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS
» Buy Eastern Final Tickets: Montreal at Hamilton
» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final
» Who has the edge in the Eastern Final?
» 6 stats that may loom large in the Division Finals
» Weekly Predictor: Who wins the Division Finals?
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS DEPTH CHART

MONTREAL ALOUETTES DEPTH CHART

BC LIONS DEPTH CHART

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS DEPTH CHART

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!