Devin Veresuk’s pick-six vs. Montreal was the ‘biggest single play of our season’

Devin Veresuk made a quite the impact in his first-ever start in the Canadian Football League.

The rookie, who was drafted second overall in this year’s draft, had impressed the Ticats enough that they decided to move on from their starting middle linebacker, Kyle Wilson, two games into the 2025 season.

Enter: Veresuk.

Against the Montreal Alouettes, the same team he is playing in this weekend’s Eastern Final, Veresuk picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson and returned it all the way to the house for his first career pick-six.

“I still say he had the biggest single play of our season, when he had the pick-six in his first start here in game three,” said head coach Scott Milanovich, just one day before the winner-takes-all matchup.

“He’s learning on the job. He’s doing a great job. He’s going to be a really good player.”

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Buy Eastern Final Tickets: Montreal at Hamilton

» 3 storylines to watch in the Eastern Final

» Who has the edge in the Eastern Final?

» 6 stats that may loom large in the Division Finals

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins the Division Finals?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The six-foot-two, 240-pounder had an excellent rookie season, earning him East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. He made plays all over the Ticats’ defence this year, racking up 67 defensive tackles, an interception (as mentioned he returned for a major), two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Veresuk now faces his biggest challenge yet in his first playoff game. He’ll be looking to help contain Davis Alexander, who not only can stretch the field, but he can also use his legs to move the chains. In last week’s Eastern Semi-Final, Alexander threw five passes over 30+ yards and had a touchdown on the ground in his team’s win. His mobility can turn broken plays into first downs, and Veresuk will be needed to read and react and stop Alexander if he gets to the second level.

Can he replicate his pick-six this weekend?

With a trip to the 112th Grey Cup on the line, the rookie middle linebacker and his Tiger-Cats host the Alouettes in the Eastern Final at Hamilton Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:00 p.m. ET.