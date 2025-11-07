Trevor Harris on ’25 Western Final: ‘We are the big dogs’

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a chance to do something they came this close to achieving a year ago.

Trevor Harris and the Riders beat the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final in 2024 but fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final, 38-22, missing their chance to advance to the 111th Grey Cup.

Fast forward 12 months, and the Green and White are back, only this time, they’ll have the support of the fans at Mosaic Stadium after finishing first in the West Division during the regular season.

“We’re the big dogs,” said Harris on Friday when asked what the difference in mindset was between last year’s Western Final and the one on Saturday.

“Winnipeg has run the West for quite a long time,” added Harris. “We were going into Princess Auto Stadium trying to take the reins and get to the Grey Cup. Unfortunately, we fell short.”

“This year, BC is coming here, and it should be a heavyweight tilt tomorrow. It’s gonna be fun. We know they’re gonna come in fighting, and so are we. It comes down to executing one play at a time.”

2025 GREY CUP PLAYOFFS

» Who has the edge in the Western Final?

» Where to watch the CFL Division Finals

» 3 storylines to watch in the Western Final

» 6 stats that may loom large in the Division Finals

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

There’s no substitute for experience. Corey Mace’s group is just as talented as it was a year ago, but now has two playoff games with the same core group of players under its belt, plus two regular seasons’ worth of experience in dealing with adversity.

That experience has prepared the Riders to step up when the stakes are highest and November weather tests the team’s resolve, says Harris.

“I think it’s easy to get caught up in the hype and let the pressure build up, but ultimately, who’s going to deal with the elements the best tomorrow?” said the pivot. “Who’s going to handle each big moment?

Who’s going to respond to the situation? We’ll call a situation of things in a game where they’re unexpected, maybe a turnover or a big play, how do you respond in these big moments? I think this locker room is built for moments like this.”

The Riders and Lions will battle it out at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, November 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT and can be watched on TSN, RDS, and CFL+.