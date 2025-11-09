3 things you missed from Grey Cup arriving in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The Grey Cup has arrived in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Football League (CFL), the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival officially welcomed the championship trophy to Winnipeg to kick off Grey Cup Week festivities.

The arrival marks the first event of what promises to be an eventful week ahead of the 112th Grey Cup on November 16 between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Here are three things you might have missed from Grey Cup arrival.

112th GREY CUP

1. GRAND ENTRANCE

The Grey Cup was delivered via helicopter by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who rappelled off the aircraft at The Forks in Winnipeg.

“What an amazing sight that was today,” said Major-General Chris McKenna. “Job well done to our Canadian Army and Royal Canadian Air Force members to carry this really important mission today.”

2. STEWART JOHNSTON’S FIRST GREY CUP

This is Stewart Johnston’s first Grey Cup as the Commissioner of the CFL.

Johnston carried on the tradition of welcoming the trophy to the host city, alongside Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg, Major-General Chris McKenna, 1 Canadian Air Division Commander, David Chartrand, President of the Manitoba Metis Federation, Gordon Bluesky, Chief of the Treaty One Nations, Dayna Spiring, Grey Cup Festival Co-Chair, and Wade Miller, President and CEO, Winnipeg Football Club.

“We don’t just welcome a trophy. We welcome history,” said Johnston. “We welcome pride. We welcome the heartbeat of Canadian Football.”

3. CANADA’S BIGGEST SPORTING EVENT

Miller spoke on opening the festivities and preparing for one of Canada’s biggest sporting events.

“It’s going to be amazing this week,” said Miller. “It’s time to get going and have some fun and be part of Canada’s biggest social. Enjoy the week, enjoy the game, and we look forward to seeing everybody on Sunday and throughout the entire festival for these once in a lifetime events that everybody gets to be a part of. Manitoba is going to show the hospitality and how special our province and city is.”

The Roughriders and Alouettes battle in the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+.