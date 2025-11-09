Saskatchewan, Montreal to compete in the 112th Grey Cup

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes are set to compete in the 112th Grey Cup, marking the third time that the two clubs that have played for the iconic trophy (2009 and 2010).

The sold-out 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

112th GREY CUP

» Walk-off field goal sends Montreal to 112th Grey Cup

» 3 stats that defined Montreal’s Eastern Final win over Hamilton

» Riders beat Lions to earn first Grey Cup appearance since 2013

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Western Final win over BC

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

112TH GREY CUP

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Montreal Alouettes

​Princess Auto Stadium

​Sunday, November 16 at 6 p.m. ET

​Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS

​U.S. broadcast: CBS Sports Network

​International broadcast: CFL+

NEED TO KNOW

The Roughriders are 4-15 (.211) in 19 Grey Cup appearances since 1923. The Roughriders won their last appearance in 2013, winning on home soil against Hamilton.

Montreal is 8-11 (.421) in the Grey Cup since 1949. The Alouettes have won each of their last three appearances, including most recently in the 110 th Grey Cup (2023) against Winnipeg.

Grey Cup (2023) against Winnipeg. Previous meetings (MTL 2 – SSK 0): 97 th Grey Cup (2009) | MTL 28 – SSK 27 98 th Grey Cup (2010) | MTL 21 – SSK 18

Corey Mace will make his head coaching debut in the Grey Cup. As a player, he won one championship with the Stampeders (2014). As a coach, he won two – one as a defensive line coach with Calgary (2018) and one as a defensive coordinator with Toronto (2022).

Jason Maas will make his second appearance in the championship as a Head Coach, after winning his first in 2023. He won two Grey Cups as a player with Edmonton (2003 and 2005) and one as a quarterback coach with the Argonauts (2012).

Winnipeg first hosted its Grey Cup in 1991 – the 79th edition of Canada’s largest single-day sporting event. The championship returned to Manitoba’s capital in 1998, 2006 and most recently, in 2015.