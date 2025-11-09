Saskatchewan, Montreal to compete in the 112th Grey Cup

- News
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes are set to compete in the 112th Grey Cup, marking the third time that the two clubs that have played for the iconic trophy (2009 and 2010).
The sold-out 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+.
From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.
112th GREY CUP
Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Montreal Alouettes
Princess Auto Stadium
Sunday, November 16 at 6 p.m. ET
Canadian broadcast: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, CTV and RDS
U.S. broadcast: CBS Sports Network
International broadcast: CFL+
NEED TO KNOW