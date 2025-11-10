5 PFF Stats that stand out from Division Finals

The Division Finals had just about everything.

From late-game heroics, clutch defensive stops, and a pair of thrillers that set the stage for what should be an incredible 112th Grey Cup between the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Beyond the storylines, the numbers from Pro Football Focus help shine a light on some of the individual efforts that made the difference last weekend. From Trevor Harris’ mistake-free performance to Davis Alexander’s gritty rushing display, here are five PFF stats that stood out from a memorable playoff weekend.

112th GREY CUP

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | ZERO TURNOVER-WORTHY PLAYS

TREVOR HARRIS TO TOMMY NIELD FOR THE GO AHEAD SCORE WITH 11 SECONDS TO GO! MOSAIC IS SHAKING!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

— CFL (@CFL) November 9, 2025

When the lights were brightest, Trevor Harris delivered. According to PFF, the veteran quarterback was the only pivot in the Division Finals who didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play, guiding the Roughriders to a thrilling 24-21 win over the BC Lions in the Western Final.

Harris completed 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns, remaining poised under pressure and making two big-time throws, including several key completions on Saskatchewan’s game-winning drive. With the 112th Grey Cup up next, Harris looks locked in and ready for another championship shot.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 3 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Davis Alexander didn’t have his cleanest outing through the air, but his toughness and playmaking ability once again stood out. According to PFF, the Alouettes quarterback led all players in the Division Finals with three missed tackles forced on the ground, willing Montreal past Hamilton in the Eastern Final with a 19-16 walk-off win.

Alexander finished 19 of 26 for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding 74 yards on seven carries. Even when banged up late, he found ways to move the chains and make big plays when they mattered most, a big reason he remains undefeated as a CFL starter.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 5 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Samuel Emilus moves the chains with less than a minute to go!!!! CRUNCH TIME! WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

— CFL (@CFL) November 9, 2025

Samuel Emilus is finding his groove again at just the right time. The Canadian receiver was a steady presence in Saskatchewan’s offence, recording five receiving first downs and finishing with nine catches for 100 yards in the Riders’ Western Final victory.

Emilus’ 23-yard reception late in the fourth quarter helped spark the game-winning drive, showing his reliability in clutch moments. His return to form adds another dimension to an already well-balanced Roughriders attack heading into the 112th Grey Cup.

MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 33.3 COMPLETION PERCENTAGE ALLOWED

TIP DRILL X3! Saskatchewan takes it away, Marcus Sayles has it on a wild play!

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

— CFL (@CFL) November 9, 2025

Marcus Sayles was a shutdown force on the back end for the Roughriders. The veteran defensive back allowed just one of three passes thrown his way to be completed, a 33.3 completion percentage, while also recording an interception and a forced incompletion.

Sayles didn’t allow a single first down and made life difficult for BC’s passing game all night. His coverage discipline and ball skills were key in keeping the Lions’ explosive offence in check and helped set the tone for a dominant defensive effort.

KENNY LAWLER | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS | 8 RECEIVING FIRST DOWNS

Kenny Lawler with a BIG catch.

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, TSN2, RDS

— CFL (@CFL) November 8, 2025

What a season for Kenny Lawler. The Hamilton receiver once again showed why he’s among the league’s elite, leading all players in the Division Finals with eight receiving first downs.

Lawler caught nine passes for 117 yards in the loss to Montreal, continuing to show instant chemistry with quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. Even in defeat, Lawler’s consistency and route precision stood out, a reminder of how vital he’s been to Hamilton’s offence from Week 1 through to the post-season.