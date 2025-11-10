CFL players available for 2028 Olympics

TORONTO — When the Olympic Games descend upon Los Angeles in the summer of 2028 (LA28), Canadian Football League (CFL) fans may see some familiar faces proudly sporting their home countries’ colours in the quest for flag football Gold.

The league’s Board of Governors has unanimously approved participation in the event, paving the path for CFL players to be selected by each country’s National Olympic Committees in partnership with their respective National Sport Federations. The approval permits the CFL to begin working with the CFL Players’ Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and the relevant Olympic authorities to implement rules governing the participation of CFL players at LA28. In addition to Canadians and Americans, the CFL currently features a total of 37 Global players from 16 countries.

“Representing your country in best-on-best competition is a tremendous honour,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “Despite the Summer Olympics taking place during our season, the Board of Governors recognized the wealth of opportunities provided by competing on international sport’s biggest stage – our incredible players will have a chance at a once-in-a-lifetime experience, they can showcase the best of the CFL for all the world to see and they can play a significant part in growing the game across Canada and around the world.”

Flag football will make its Olympic debut at LA28 with a six-team tournament, featuring 10-player rosters and five-on-five play at Exposition Park Stadium. The Summer Olympics will take place from July 14-30, 2028 with the flag football men’s and women’s tournaments running from July 15-22. A schedule of events has yet to be announced.

Flag football is governed internationally by the International Olympic Committee-recognized IFAF, which has 75 national member federations spanning every continent. Reflecting explosive global grassroots growth, a record 101 national teams participated in IFAF’s Continental Championship series in 2025, with the 16 best men’s and women’s teams qualifying for a new-look World Championships set to take place in Germany in 2026.

This past September, at the 2025 IFAF Americas Continental Championship in Panama, the Canadian Senior Men’s Flag National Team finished in third place. Both the men’s and women’s teams from Canada have advanced to next year’s World Championships.

Scheduling scenarios for the 2028 CFL season to account for flag football at the Olympics will be reviewed once full tournament details are available.

QUOTE BOARD

“IFAF warmly welcomes this decision from the CFL Board of Governors, which further underlines the unified commitment and enthusiasm of the worldwide Football family for Flag at the Olympic Games. This news confirms that the best athletes from the two leading global professional leagues will have the opportunity to showcase their talent on the greatest stage in world sport, adding to growing excitement and momentum behind Flag Football’s Olympic debut.”

​– Pierre Trochet, President, International Federation of American Football

“On behalf of Football Canada, I’d like to thank the CFL, its Board of Governors and the CFLPA for making this possible. We’re fortunate in Canada to have strong high-performance pathways that have produced the talented world class roster that we have today; and we look forward to working with the CFL to establish the guidelines that will allow CFL players to compete for an opportunity to represent Canada in the future. This is an exciting time for our sport as we pursue the dream of an Olympic berth.”

​– Kevin McDonald, Executive Director, Football Canada

“Competing in the Olympics is a tremendous honour, and we’re excited to see our members have the opportunity to showcase their talents and the spirit of our league internationally. For many, flag football is where their football journey began. Seeing our members compete on the world stage will not only showcase the tremendous talent within the CFL, but also serve as a source of inspiration for the next generation of players. We will continue to work with the CFL to ensure our players can make the most of this opportunity while keeping their health and safety a priority.”

​– Solomon Elimimian, President, CFLPA