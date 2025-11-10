MMQB: 112th Grey Cup showdown the perfect 2025 finale

How can you watch Davis Alexander play and not be entertained?

The still unbeaten Montreal Alouettes quarterback was once again a top story as part of another outstanding CFL playoff weekend. Now 13 total wins (11 regular season, two post-season) without a loss as a starter, Alexander had to gut through a late lower-body injury to lead the Als to a 19-16 walk-off victory in Hamilton. It was another in a long list of stellar performances from Alexander as he cements himself as a bona fide star.

Overall, Alexander completed 19 of 26 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown, and one interception; he added another 64 yards on seven carries. Mixing robotic precision with infectious charisma, Alexander helped engineer a seven-play drive starting at his own 37-yard line, culminating in a game-winning no-doubter from kicker José Maltos Dìaz.

112th GREY CUP

For Alexander, that’s two wins in two playoff starts against two future Hall of Famers on the other side. It’s legend-making stuff for Alexander, and that statement will only hold more weight if he leads Montreal to a win in Sunday’s 112th Grey Cup.

And how can you confidently bet against him?

We routinely see swagger and emotion from Alexander, which is something his teammates and a crowd feed on. But when it matters most, like it did late in Saturday’s fourth quarter, Alexander’s steely, laser focus ensures the big play is made at the most crucial times.

Riding a personal perfect record and an Alouettes wave, I can’t wait to see Alexander gear up in the biggest game of all on Sunday. Win or lose, you just know he’s going to deliver.

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES

Corey Mace sure knows how to get the job done, hey?

In two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, he’s appeared in two Western Finals and is now off to the Grey Cup for the first time as a head coach. Already a Grey Cup champion as a defensive line coach (Calgary 2018) and defensive coordinator (Toronto 2022), we probably shouldn’t be surprised with his instant success in Regina. But it’s still impressive.

And Mace’s expert game management in Saturday’s incredible 24-21 win over the BC Lions deserves a tip of the hat. While some labeled Mace’s fourth-quarter tactics lucky, I thought it was the exact opposite. To me, it was a head coach with an innate knowledge of his team and a finger truly on the pulse of a football game.

Trailing by seven and then four points, I thought Glen Suitor described it perfectly as Mace opted to kick a field goal and then punt on consecutive drives with less than three minutes remaining. Sure, they were “risky” calls under the circumstances, but I understood them both times in the moment. And the fact Mace made them without hesitation added that much more conviction.

Coaching the league’s best defence all season, Mace trusted his playmakers to make two more stops. And on a night where the Riders were forcing two-and-outs at an impressive rate, his group delivered on both occasions.

Mace also knew he had the perfect quarterback for the situation his team was facing: less than 90 seconds to go against a defence trying not to lose a game. Trevor Harris is among the best in league history at mixing lightning-quick decisions with precision accuracy.

Continually taking what the Lions gave him, Harris took just 52 seconds to complete six of seven passes on the game’s final drive. Culminating in a game-winning Tommy Nield touchdown, Harris moved 76 yards in the blink of an eye in one of the most stunning pieces of big-game football I’ve ever seen.

Mace trusted his instincts, and more importantly, trusted his team. And now they’re playing for a Grey Cup for the first time in more than a decade.

THE OTHER SIDE

Watching Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell’s close-up reaction as the Als hit their game-winning field goal was tough. One of the greatest to ever do it, Mitchell hadn’t started a playoff game since 2021 and you knew how much this opportunity meant to him.

Now 13 seasons into his pro career, no one knows how fickle this sport is better than Mitchell. But he’ll also be 36 for next season and knows Grey Cup opportunities like Saturday’s aren’t a given.

The good news? Mitchell is playing perhaps the best football of his career and has been named East Division Most Outstanding Player in two consecutive seasons. His relationship with head coach Scott Milanovich is stronger than ever. And the Tiger-Cats look poised to be in the East Division conversation once again in 2025.

But it was just a reminder of the stark contrast between thrilling wins and gut-punch losses.

THE BIGGEST QUESTION OF ALL

With a stellar 1-3 record picking playoff games this year, please take the following words with a grain of salt. Or perhaps a giant block of it. But it’s been a while since I’ve been this uncertain of a Grey Cup pick, which speaks to how great a matchup we have on our hands.

It should be a perfect way to close out what’s been a memorable 2025 campaign. This regular season was just outstanding and, with three walk-off finishes, the playoffs have followed right in line. And now we have a Grey Cup showdown with next to nothing separating the two teams.

With wins in seven of their last eight, the Als are giving all kinds of 2023 flashbacks. The Riders, on the other hand, have been the league’s best team all season. Montreal had the league’s No. 1 pass defence and finished first in net offensive yards against. Saskatchewan? They were No. 1 defending the rush and allowed the fewest points in the league.

The Alouettes boast a red-hot quarterback who’s never lost a start. The Roughriders have a veteran in his 13th CFL season who will go down as one of the most accurate passers in league history. It’s why most early lines have Saskatchewan by the smallest of margins, from 1.5 to 3.5 points, depending on where you look.

Betting aside, in a straight pick ’em, this one is as good as a coin flip. But because I have to choose one, I’m going with what should be a healthy home-field advantage and the team that’s looked destined for this game since June. But no result will surprise me come Sunday.

My 112th Grey Cup pick: Saskatchewan.