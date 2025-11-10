Where to watch the CFL’s 112th Grey Cup

- News
WINNIPEG — The 112th Grey Cup is almost here.
The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet in the championship game on Sunday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CT at Princess Auto Stadium.
112th GREY CUP
» Saskatchewan, Montreal to compete in the 112th Grey Cup
» 3 reasons why Trevor Harris, Davis Alexander will lead team to victory
» Who has the edge in the 112th Grey Cup?
» Gallery: Als, Riders land in Winnipeg for 112th Grey Cup
|Game
|Canada
|U.S.
|International
|112th Grey Cup
|TSN, RDS, CTV
|CBSSN
|CFL+