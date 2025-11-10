Follow CFL

Grey Cup November 10, 2025

Where to watch the CFL’s 112th Grey Cup

WINNIPEG — The 112th Grey Cup is almost here.

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders meet in the championship game on Sunday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. CT at Princess Auto Stadium.

112th GREY CUP
WHERE TO WATCH THE 112TH GREY CUP

Game Canada U.S. International
112th Grey Cup TSN, RDS, CTV CBSSN CFL+

 

