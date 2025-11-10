Who has the edge in the 112th Grey Cup?

Happy Grey Cup Week!

You made it. Every one of you who battled through the grind of the regular season deserves this. The ups and downs can feel endless in the summer heat, but once that winter chill hits, you realize just how important every minute really was as the final whistle draws near.

112th GREY CUP

We’ve got two great teams set to line up for Canada’s annual football celebration on Sunday, each with unique strengths and weaknesses that will be picked apart all week in the film room.

QUARTERBACKS

I’m hesitant about Davis Alexander due to the hamstring strain he suffered in the Eastern Final and his injury history this season. Add in how much his mobility factors into his big-play ability, and it’s fair to question what version of him we’ll see.

The Roughriders, meanwhile, have a steady, high-percentage leader in Trevor Harris. He can make every throw on the field. While he’s often critiqued for not being a more vertical passer, Harris trusts his eyes and understands that timing and efficiency in taking big chunks are often more valuable than frequency.

That said, if Alexander is healthy enough to be his full, dynamic self, the Alouettes are on one of those special playoff runs, and he’s the catalyst behind it.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RUNNING BACKS

AJ Ouellette is built for this time of year. Cold breath hanging in the air, defenders bouncing off his shoulder pads, and icy fields that turn every cut into a test of will.

The longer the game goes, the stronger he gets. Expect his power to show up in a big way during the second half on Sunday.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

RECEIVERS

Saskatchewan boasts an impressive group of pass-catchers capable of those jaw-dropping, highlight-reel plays that make people like me in the booth yell in disbelief.

But this category comes down to two factors: Tyler Snead’s chemistry with Davis Alexander, and Tyson Philpot’s massive performance earlier this season in Regina.

Can Philpot put up the same kind of ridiculous numbers again in the Grey Cup? Probably not, but he’ll enter this game with confidence and belief, which can be just as dangerous.

ADVANTAGE: MONTREAL ALOUETTES

OFFENSIVE LINE

Steamrollers. People movers. Pass protectors. The Saskatchewan offensive line has it all.

With Jermarcus Hardrick, the odds-on favourite for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, leading the way, the Riders’ front should be at its best when it matters most.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

DEFENSIVE LINE

Both units can cause chaos. The Alouettes’ ability to disrupt as a group is impressive, and statistically, the two teams are nearly identical in sacks and tackles for loss.

For Saskatchewan, Micah Johnson’s presence in the middle can wreck game plans, while Montreal’s edge rushers have been heating up at the perfect time.

ADVANTAGE: TOSS-UP

LINEBACKERS

It’s tough to bet against Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette in a Noel Thorpe-led defence. As much as I respect what Corey Mace has built around Jameer Thurman and A.J. Allen, Montreal’s linebacking corps has been exceptional.

Holding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to minimal gains and preventing their passing game from ever taking flight in the Eastern Final was a total team effort, but the linebackers were the difference over the middle.

ADVANTAGE: MONTREAL ALOUETTES

DEFENSIVE BACKS

TIP DRILL X3! Saskatchewan takes it away, Marcus Sayles has it on a wild play! 🗓️: Western Final LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+#GCPlayoffs | @sskroughriders pic.twitter.com/SkTyquc5pV — CFL (@CFL) November 9, 2025

Tevaughn Campbell has been electric in 2025, but the strength of this unit lies in its cohesion. As the season wore on, the group found its rhythm, racking up 24 interceptions, second only to Hamilton’s veteran-laden secondary.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

KICKERS

José Maltos-Díaz gets the nod here. He’s had a special season, and there’s no reason to think he’ll falter on the biggest stage.

Joseph Zema continues to be one of the league’s best at pinning punts inside the 10-yard line, and Byron Archambault’s coverage unit has been rock solid from top to bottom.

ADVANTAGE: MONTREAL ALOUETTES

RETURNERS

Mario Alford is built for the big moment. Every time he touches the ball, you can feel the crowd rise in anticipation. All it takes is one spark to send the sea of green in Winnipeg into a frenzy.

ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

OVERALL ADVANTAGE: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Roughriders haven’t lifted the Grey Cup since 2013, and their fan base is ready to explode. This team has been built the right way: balanced, resilient, and primed for a complete performance that could lead to a long-awaited parade.

But beware: the Alouettes don’t care about history, hype, or storylines. They’re coming to crash the party and pop champagne on the Prairies, just like they did to Winnipeg not long ago.