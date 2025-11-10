Your ultimate guide to the 2025 Grey Cup Festival

- News
WINNIPEG — The 112th Grey Cup is upon us, which means the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will be taking over Winnipeg.
The 2025 Grey Cup Festival kicks off on Monday, November 10, 2025, and culminates with the 112th Grey Cup Championship game at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16.
Since 1909, the Grey Cup has been more than just a football game, it is a national tradition that unites fans from coast to coast. The Grey Cup Festival is the ultimate celebration of Canadian football, music, and culture, featuring live concerts, team party rooms, and fun for all ages. It’s a moment to show the country how Manitobans throw Canada’s biggest social — with heart-pounding football, world-class music, and the ultimate fan experience.
Here are some of the experiences that await you in the 2025 Grey Cup Festival:
112th GREY CUP
The FREE Wawanesa Street Festival will takeover the University of Winnipeg campus comprising of both indoor and outdoor spaces.
The outdoor street festival area will include a grand entryway and many interactive and engaging partner activations, along with food vendors lining the street, creating a true street festival feel. In addition to the on-street activities, a heated tent will utilized to provide a space to warm up and for local entertainment.
Test your skills in one (or all five) challenges, including passing, catching, running, vertical jump, and of course the 40-yard dash. Don’t leave before stepping on stage and getting drafted by your favourite team! Free and open for fans of all ages.
Inspired by the fan-favourite Taste of the Blue Bombers, this brand-new event brings together top restaurant chefs from each CFL city to showcase their unique take on game day fare in a delicious competition for the title of Best Game Day Fare in Canada.
Guests at Taste of the CFL will have the opportunity to sample these creative creations, mingle with fellow fans, and enjoy drinks in a casual, reception-style setting. Get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure, where you can vote for your favourite dish and enjoy live entertainment, all while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of this inaugural event.
Enjoy live entertainment, interactive games, and family-friendly fun across locations from November 12–15, 2025.
You can find a full list of events at the 2025 Grey Cup Festival website.