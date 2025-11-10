Your ultimate guide to the 2025 Grey Cup Festival

WINNIPEG — The 112th Grey Cup is upon us, which means the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will be taking over Winnipeg.

The 2025 Grey Cup Festival kicks off on Monday, November 10, 2025, and culminates with the 112th Grey Cup Championship game at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16.

The FREE Wawanesa Street Festival will takeover the University of Winnipeg campus comprising of both indoor and outdoor spaces.

The outdoor street festival area will include a grand entryway and many interactive and engaging partner activations, along with food vendors lining the street, creating a true street festival feel. In addition to the on-street activities, a heated tent will utilized to provide a space to warm up and for local entertainment.