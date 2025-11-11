3 things you missed from head coaches press conference

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes are full steam ahead in preparation for the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday.

Head coaches Corey Mace and Jason Maas spoke to members of the media on Tuesday, touching on their playing days, Davis Alexander’s status and playmaking ability and more.

Here are three things you missed from their press conference.

112th GREY CUP

1. CONNECTION RUNS DEEP

Mace and Maas are preparing their players to go against each other in the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday.

However, back in the day, they once had to prepare to go onto the field and try to beat one another as players for Edmonton and Calgary.

“It was cool, just because that was my first CFL game ever,” said Mace, who was then a defensive tackle for the Stampeders. “I think that was a 2010 Labour Day (game). This league, it’s such a tight-knit community. I’m sure in past Grey Cups you can probably dig up pictures of the head coaches doing the same stuff. But I think it’s just cool that somebody dug that up.”

What does Saskatchewan’s head coach remember from that play, you say?

“He got the ball off, so I didn’t do my job,” added Mace.

“It was towards the end of my career, so my last year playing, and I did see the ball being thrown, so I was thankful as well,” said Maas with a smile. “The guys on the team get me ribbing about that. They all at least saw (the ball) go off.

“I concur with Corey that in years past you can probably do the same thing, but it’s obviously a special memory.”

2. HE’S GOING TO PLAY

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Davis Alexander has been dealing with a hamstring injury all season, but still managed to show up for his team when it mattered most, including in last week’s Eastern Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Maas knows that the storyline on Alexander’s status will be present all week, but he has full confidence in his pivot to go out there and do the things that helped him win 13 games without a single loss as a starter for the Alouettes.

“We do have three quarterbacks here on the roster, and you have to have stuff on there all the time for all three of them, but obviously the main focus is going to be with Davis, and we will see what he can and cannot do,” said Maas.

“I know this: he’s going to go and he’s going to play, and we’ll be prepared for him to play, but a lot of that will be based on what the Saskatchewan Roughriders do on defence.”

The Alouettes’ head coach was a quarterback himself, which lends itself to the question of whether or not he has experienced something similar to what his current signal-caller is going through.

“Well, I’ve had a few surgeries due to hits, but I would never ran fast enough to pull anything,” joked Maas. “I can’t relate whatsoever to what he has done. I’m just grateful and thankful that he’s been able to play as many games with what he’s dealing with.”

3. RIDER NATION TAKEOVER

The closest city to Winnipeg that hosts a CFL team is Regina, home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

That makes it easier for the fans who want to travel to watch their team play in the 112th Grey Cup against the Montreal Alouettes.

That’s not to mention the rivalry between the Green and White and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who are the owners of the stadium in which the game will be played.

“Maybe I’d be lying to say that we didn’t bring that up at some point in the year,” said Mace about whether playing a Grey Cup in Winnipeg gives his team extra motivation.

“We’re grateful to be here in this game,” added the Riders bench boss. “Wherever it was, honestly. Now, what’s really cool is the location of this and how close it is for our fan base to get here. Looking forward to that. That’s what I think is really cool about the location, above anything else. It’s just for Rider Nation to be able to get here.”