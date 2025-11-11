KPMG Playoff Probability: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have emerged as the favourites to win the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the championship game that will be played at Princess Auto Stadium.

112th Grey Cup

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through 21 weeks of regular season play and two rounds of playoffs.

Below is where every team stands ahead of the 112th Grey Cup.