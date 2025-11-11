Letcher Jr., Als ‘love to see their quarterback talking trash’

WINNIPEG — Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander has developed a reputation for being, let’s say, a very confident player.

The pivot likes to chirp at opponents after making plays, which he has done plenty of this season for the Alouettes.

His confidence has spread throughout his team, helping them reach the 112th Grey Cup without having ever lost a single game with Alexander as the starter.

“I feel like any football player would love to see their quarterback talking trash,” said special teams ace James Letcher Jr. “Like I said, if he’s talking trash, we’re gonna be right behind him talking as well.”

112th GREY CUP

Alexander’s trash talk extends on and off the field. The signal-caller famously called out the Blue Bombers ahead of their Eastern Semi-Final matchup two weeks ago.

“Bring Willie over. Bring Winnipeg over,” said the pivot at the time. “What does he say? Come on down over to Winnipeg? Come on over to Montreal, let’s see what happens.”

Letcher Jr., who, just like Alexander, has dealt with injuries in 2025, likes what he has seen from his signal-caller.

“It’s just him being him,” added the speedster. “We ride behind him and how he acts, and how he gives off the energy, and we just love to stand behind a guy like that.

“We have all seen him talk stuff and get in defenders’ faces. And we do the same thing. You don’t usually see a quarterback doing that, but when our quarterback does that, we have to get behind (him).”

Letcher Jr., Alexander and the Alouettes will take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Sunday, November 16, in the 112th Grey Cup with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+.