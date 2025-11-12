CFL Injury Reports: 112th Grey Cup

- News
Follow CFL
WINNIPEG — Injury reports for the 112th Grey Cup will be housed here and will be updated daily.
The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders face off in the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16.
112th GREY CUP
Sunday, November 16 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|James Morgan
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Sean Thomas Erlington
|RB
|Load Management
|Full
|Dionté Ruffin
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Ciante Evans
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Bubba Bolden
|LB
|Quadriceps
|Full
|David Dallaire
|FB
|Knee
|DNP
|Caleb Johnson
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Jamar McGloster
|OL
|Wrist
|Full
|Jesse Gibbon
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Daniel Oladejo
|WR
|Foot
|Full
|Mustafa Johnson
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|Scott Hutter
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Caleb Evans
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|Gabriel Lessard
|LB
|Wrist
|DNP
|Pier-Olivier Lestage
|OL
|Neck
|Full
|Shawn Lemon
|DL
|Load Management
|Full
|Davis Alexander
|QB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Austin Mack
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Alexander Hollins
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THURS
|FRI
|Game Status
|Ajou Ajou
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Mario Anderson Jr.
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|C.J. Avery
|LB
|Bicep
|DNP
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited
|Shawn Bane Jr.
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Ka’Deem Carey
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Jack Coan
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Charbel Dabire
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Philippe Gagnon
|OL
|Head
|Full
|KeeSean Johnson
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Lake Korte-Moore
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Nafees Lyon
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Benoit Marion
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Sean McEwen
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Braydon Noll
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Mitch Picton
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Shane Ray
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|Sheldrick Redwine
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Joe Robustelli
|WR
|Head
|DNP
|Benny Sapp III
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Noah Zerr
|OL
|Load Management
|Full