Injury Reports November 12, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: 112th Grey Cup

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — Injury reports for the 112th Grey Cup will be housed here and will be updated daily.

The Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders face off in the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS VS. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Sunday, November 16 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status
James Morgan QB Load Management Full
Sean Thomas Erlington RB Load Management Full
Dionté Ruffin DB Load Management Full
Ciante Evans DB Shoulder DNP
Bubba Bolden LB Quadriceps Full
David Dallaire FB Knee DNP
Caleb Johnson LB Knee Full
Jamar McGloster OL Wrist Full
Jesse Gibbon OL Knee DNP
Daniel Oladejo WR Foot Full
Mustafa Johnson DL Shoulder Full
Scott Hutter DB Foot Full
Caleb Evans QB Knee DNP
Gabriel Lessard LB Wrist DNP
Pier-Olivier Lestage OL Neck Full
Shawn Lemon DL Load Management Full
Davis Alexander QB Hamstring Limited
Austin Mack WR Hamstring Limited
Alexander Hollins WR Load Management Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury WED THURS FRI Game Status
Ajou Ajou WR Ankle Full
Mario Anderson Jr. RB Knee DNP
C.J. Avery LB Bicep DNP
Habakkuk Baldonado DL Ankle Limited
Shawn Bane Jr. WR Load Management Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Knee DNP
Jack Coan QB Load Management Full
Charbel Dabire DL Knee DNP
Philippe Gagnon OL Head Full
KeeSean Johnson WR Knee DNP
Lake Korte-Moore DL Knee DNP
Nelson Lokombo DB Thigh Limited
Nafees Lyon DB Load Management Full
Benoit Marion DL Shoulder DNP
Sean McEwen OL Knee DNP
Braydon Noll OL Load Management Full
Mitch Picton WR Load Management Full
Shane Ray DL Neck DNP
Sheldrick Redwine DB Load Management Full
Joe Robustelli WR Head DNP
Benny Sapp III DB Load Management Full
Noah Zerr OL Load Management Full

 

