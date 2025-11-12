Prediction Time: CFL.ca’s 112th Grey Cup picks

TORONTO — It’s the final week for the CFL.ca writers to make their picks with the 112th Grey Cup kicking off on Sunday.

Pat Steinberg sits in first, after a year of close, fierce competition amongst the pick makers.

Who is he and the rest of the crew selecting to hoist the Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium?

Find out below.

112th GREY CUP

» 4 takeaways from Montreal, Saskatchewan Grey Cup arrival

» 3 things you missed from the Grey Cup arriving in Winnipeg

» Gallery: Grey Cup touches down in Winnipeg

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

SASKATCHEWAN AT MONTREAL

Sunday, November 16

6:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CBSSN/CFL+

It’s the final game of the year for the Als and Riders as they each try to win the coveted 112th Grey Cup. Saskatchewan defeated the BC Lions in the Western Final while the Montreal Alouettes bested the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Final. Davis Alexander and Trevor Harris will put a true youth vs. experience on display as Alexander looks to keep his undefeated streak as a starter alive and Harris eyes his first Grey Cup ring as a starter. Corey Mace and Jason Maas’ teams are closely ranked in defences, with each sitting at +8 on the season and can get after the quarterback (45 sacks for Montreal and 43 for Saskatchewan). It’s anyone’s game on paper, really, but all of the writers are picking the Roughriders to win their first Grey Cup since 2013.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Saskatchewan