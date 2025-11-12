Riders, Als 112th Grey Cup uniform combos

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes have their game day swag ready ahead of Sunday’s 112th Grey Cup.

The Alouettes will go with their blue-on-blue uniform, while the Roughriders are going with their white tops and green bottoms.

112th GREY CUP

The Als and Riders battle on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET for the coveted trophy at Princess Auto Stadium. The game can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, CBSSN and CFL+.