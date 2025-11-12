Weekly Predictor: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?

The 112th Grey Cup is here, and I have only one wish: the finish is as good as the four games we’ve had through the Grey Cup Playoffs already in 2025.

We’ve had two walk-off field goals and a game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left. The most lopsided result was the Alouettes’ nine-point victory over Winnipeg, but that game was in question until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

I predicted the Roughriders and Alouettes would be here at the start of the season, and here we are. The two deepest teams helmed by the two men who have been nominated for Coach of the Year for two straight seasons got the job done, making for a classic matchup for the 112th Grey Cup.

Here’s my breakdown:

112th GREY CUP

» 3 storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup

» 3 strengths for each team in the 112th Grey Cup

» 3 reasons why Trevor Harris, Davis Alexander will lead team to victory

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?

MONTREAL VS. SASKATCHEWAN

Sunday, November 16

6:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

I want to start with the defences of these two teams.

They are the best two defences in the Canadian football league and have been for most of the year. There are playmakers all over the field.

You have last year’s finalists for Most Outstanding Defensive Player with Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tyrice Beverette. You have two of the best middle linebackers in the game with Darnell Sankey and Jameer Thurman. The defensive lines get it done with a tenacious rotation of players, each able to get after the quarterback.

Corey Mace and Noel Thorpe have been running top defences for a long time in the CFL, so I would expect them to have some magic dialled up for Jason Maas and Marc Mueller, who are running the respective offences.

Mustafa Johnson’s status will be something to monitor again this week, as the interior of Montreal’s defensive line is a bit thin for depth.

But there is no bigger injury to monitor than Davis Alexander’s hamstring. He’s already admitted he plans on getting approximately 20 treatments on the hamstring this week in Winnipeg to make sure it’s ready to go. It’ll be wrapped, and I’m sure there will be heating pads to get him ready to go.

Yes, he has played through the injury, but just ask Nathan Rourke how much more uncomfortable the Riders’ defence will be making things for Alexander.

The run game will be big for Montreal to try to slow down the Riders’ defence, but Saskatchewan boasts the best rush defence in the game, so good luck with that.

The Roughriders are riding Trevor Harris for as long as the veteran can take them. In the final couple of drives of the Western Final, Harris was dealing because the Lions couldn’t bring the pressure. If the Alouettes can’t get to Harris, it’s going to be a long night.

I’ll give the edge to the Alouettes’ special teams, which can be a major factor in Grey Cups – as we’ve seen in the past.

But I can’t ignore Alexander’s hamstring, having already watched McLeod Bethel-Thompson warm up on the sideline late in the Eastern Final. I know the medical staff will have him as ready as possible, but nagging hamstring injuries only heal with rest, and seven days isn’t enough.

Alexander will tough it out. I expect the game will be tight, but I think the Riders will be extremely opportunistic in this game.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN