Grey Cup All-Access digital series coming to YouTube

TORONTO — The journey from player to champion strays far from a direct path. From various media obligations after touching down in the host city, through to a week’s worth of laser-focused preparation, and finally to confetti showers and hoisting an iconic trophy in front of a sold-out stadium – Grey Cup Week is filled with emotional highs, heartbreaking lows, thrilling surprises, silent self-reflection, and much more.

In association with Agency NineSix, a new three-episode short-form limited docuseries – Grey Cup All-Access – will share the stories of three players from each competing team as they prepare to play for the ultimate prize at the end of the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) 2025 season – the 112th Grey Cup. The series builds upon Agency NineSix’s extensive catalogue of sports collaborations, including content with the NHL, The Kentucky Derby, Formula 1 Experiences and more.

“Grey Cup All-Access is another unique and powerful offering as the league evolves its storytelling efforts and expands its entertainment portfolio,” said CFL Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications, Craig Garvie. “Timely, short-form content connects the spectacle of our biggest events, and the personalities of our star players, with broader audiences, while attracting new fans.”

112th GREY CUP

» 3 storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup

» More 112th Grey Cup insights and analysis

» 3 strengths for each team in the 112th Grey Cup

» Riders, Als manifested 112th Grey Cup appearance

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?

Grey Cup All-Access will feature three 5- to 8-minute episodes that will live exclusively on the CFL’s official YouTube channel, with exclusive clips being posted across league social media channels. Players will be mic’d up during practices and on gameday, offering a level of personal insight and perspective like never before. The series will debut on Friday, November 14, before following up with episodes on Saturday and Monday.

The sold-out 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+.

SASKATCHEWAN

Seasoned veteran quarterback Trevor Harris hopes to build upon a resurgent campaign with his first Grey Cup victory as a starter.

A.J. Ouellette’s fiery intensity on the field has earned him the reputation of being one of the league’s premiere running backs.

Defensive back Tevaughn Campbell terrorizes offences with dogged determination on his relentless hunt for interceptions.

MONTREAL