Handing out 5 red carpet awards at the CFL Awards

WINNIPEG — The stars were shining both onstage and on the red carpet as the CFL Awards took over Club Regent Casino ahead of the 112th Grey Cup.

While Nathan Rourke and Trey Vaval stole the spotlight with two major awards apiece, the night was full of personality and flair that had nothing to do with what happens on the field.

From sparkling suits to adorable baby cameos, here are five red carpet awards I’m handing out on CFL’s glitziest night.

CUTEST BABY AWARD: MATHIEU BETTS & LIRIM HAJRULLAHU

This one was difficult because there were two adorable babies walking (being carried) down the red carpet.

Lirim Hajrullahu and Mathieu Betts both brought their little ones to the CFL Awards and they both deserve to take home the (fake) hardware.

FRESHEST FIT AWARD: BO LEVI MITCHELL

Bo Levi Mitchell rocked a sparkly suit jacket on this year’s red carpet, dazzling media, fans and his peers as he walked into the CFL Awards.

Photos don’t do it justice. Trust me, it was sparkling.

BEST LETTUCE AWARD: BRENDON REVENBERG

I mean, do I really need to say anything else?

Look. At. That. Flow.

COOLEST HOSTS AWARD: KATE BEIRNESS AND MILT STEGALL

The poses. The dress. The suit.

They looked great. They sounded great. We loved it.

BEST PROTECTORS AWARD: SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS OFFENSIVE LINE

The big boys showed out supporting their teammate Jermarcus Hardrick, who took home the Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

That deserves some recognition.