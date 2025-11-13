Landry’s 3 takeaways from Riders’ Thursday practice

You couldn’t ask for better conditions for a Grey Cup practice in Winnipeg.

The field at Princess Auto Stadium was sun-splashed on Thursday, the temperature pleasantly on the plus side. We all looked very cool in our sunglasses and parkas.

Here are three takeaways from Saskatchewan Roughriders practice and the interview sessions that followed.

(Note: Takeaways from the Montreal side of things will come after the Alouettes’ afternoon practice.)

SASKATCHEWAN RECEIVERS UPDATE: COULD BE, MIGHT BE. IF NOT, NO WORRIES

Roughriders receiver Joe Robustelli, who did not practice on Wednesday due to a head injury, was out on the field today, taking limited reps with first team but also getting some extra work in with quarterbacks Trevor Harris and Jake Maier on the side.

“Awesome seeing him out there,” said Saskatchewan coach Corey Mace on Robustelli’s presence, adding that the 28-year-old receiver went through protocols following a head injury before being cleared to practice.

KeeSean Johnson, the thousand-yard receiver who’s been out of the line-up since suffering a knee injury in a Week 19 game against Toronto, was present, but just in civvies for the second straight day.

“He’s going to need just a little bit more treatment for him to get out there and do what he wants to do at the speed he wants to do it,” said Mace.

And the coach left it at that other than to say that with this particular receiving corps he had “tons of guys we got faith in, man.”

THAT SEEMS LIKE A MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR FILMMAKER TIM BURTON

Roughriders’ quarterback Trevor Harris said that receiver Sam Emilus had “vice-grips for hands,” as he paid tribute to his teammate who was sitting next to him at the post-practice media conference.

Harris pointed out that the battles Emilus has gone through to get back from two episodes of injury were inspiring, and then lauded the 28-year-old’s abilities both as a pass-catcher and as a blocker.

“He blocks like he’s an O-lineman, man. He’s an animal,” said Harris.

“He’s super friendly in his routes,” added Harris, pivoting to Emilus’ strengths as a target.

“He gets his depth in his routes, and he’s on time. We understand where each other’s at and what we’re thinking. The best receivers I’ve played with were the ones that kind of think as a quarterback.”

Emilus, he said, is one of those guys.

HE’S GOT 12’S BACK

Long snapper Jorgen Hus was asked about the occasional troubles that the Roughriders have had in the area of placekicking over the course of this season.

He replied with complete confidence in the unit, and particularly in kicker Brett Lauther, who finished the season going 39-for-54 in the field goal department during the regular season.

“I believe in Brett, he’s going to go out there and do his job,” said Hus, adding “he did his job in the West Final (3/3 on field goals, 2/2 on converts). He’s, in my opinion, the greatest kicker to ever play for the ‘Riders.”