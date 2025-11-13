Mathieu Betts named Most Outstanding Defensive Player

WINNIPEG — Mathieu Betts has done it again.

The Canadian pass rusher has been named Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2025, two years after capturing the award in 2023.

Betts was instrumental in helping the Lions capture 11 wins and finish second in the West Division.

112th GREY CUP

BETTS BRINGS HIM DOWN! First sack of the season for the Quebec native! Tune into @WestJet Canada Day Weekend.

📅: @BCLions vs Roughriders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV

🇺🇸: CBSSN

🌍: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ddi9a4UHm3 — CFL (@CFL) June 29, 2025

“I was really ecstatic to win it again,” said Betts. “It’s a lot of hard work. People believed in me. I had the chance to have a lot of solid people around me and a great team in BC. Couldn’t have a better group of guys playing around me.”

The defensive lineman led the league in sacks for the second time in three years, finishing with 15 quarterback takedowns, two clear of second-place.

The Montreal native registered 68 defensive plays, including 42 defensive tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass knockdowns, two tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery. He was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023.