Rourke, Vaval double dip at 2025 CFL Awards

WINNIPEG — The stars were shining bright at this year’s CFL Awards.

Canadian sensation Nathan Rourke and speedy special teamer Trey Vaval double dipped, winning a pair of awards each at Winnipeg’s Club Regent Casino.

Rourke was named the league’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian while Vaval took home Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

112th GREY CUP

2025 CFL AWARD WINNERS