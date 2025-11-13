Follow CFL

News November 13, 2025

Rourke, Vaval double dip at 2025 CFL Awards

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — The stars were shining bright at this year’s CFL Awards.

Canadian sensation Nathan Rourke and speedy special teamer Trey Vaval double dipped, winning a pair of awards each at Winnipeg’s Club Regent Casino.

Rourke was named the league’s George Reed Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian while Vaval took home Most Outstanding Rookie and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

2025 CFL AWARD WINNERS

AWARD WINNER
Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts
Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Jermarcus Hardrick
Tom Pate Memorial Award Andrew Peirson
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Trey Vaval
Most Outstanding Rookie Trey Vaval
Jake Gaudaur Veterans Award Logan Ferland
Most Outstanding Canadian Nathan Rourke
Most Outstanding Player Nathan Rourke

 

