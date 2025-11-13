Trevor Harris on Samuel Emilus: ‘This guy is a future Hall of Famer’

WINNIPEG — There are receivers that have the trust of their quarterback, then there’s Trevor Harris and Samuel Emilus.

The National pass-catcher was Harris’ favourite target in the Western Final win over BC, catching nine passes for 100 yards on 11 targets.

Leading the team in targets in the most important game of the season is a big endorsement, but the Roughriders pivot doubled down on his opinion about the Canadian pass-catcher when speaking to the media on Thursday after practice.

“This guy’s a future Hall of Famer,” said Harris while pointing to his No. 1 target sitting next to him on the podium. “It’s an honour to suit up next to him. And guys like him are what kind of motivates me to go out on the field and hopefully get this done.”

112th GREY CUP

Emilus dealt with injury in 2025, appearing in only seven games for the Roughriders, but still making an impact with 48 catches for 588 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, the receiver had 17 catches for 242 yards over his last two appearances, showcasing a knack for making plays when it matters most for the Green and White.

If Harris is indeed correct about Emilus’ career trajectory, a win in the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday against the Montreal Alouettes sure wouldn’t hurt. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, CBSSN and CFL+.