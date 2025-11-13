Trey Vaval named Most Outstanding Rookie, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

WINNIPEG — Trey Vaval’s special skills have been recognized as such.

The first-year player has been named the game’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player after collecting a league-high four returns for touchdowns, while accumulating 11 total big plays.

Vaval double dipped on the evening, also being named the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie.

112th GREY CUP

“That team family environment, the coaches, the players, all of us, we just love each other,” said Vaval about the reason for his success with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “We just have fun every day.”

Across 17 games, his 2,266 return yards, an average of 133.3 per contest, ranked him third in total combined yardage. He established a single-game CFL record with 199 missed field goal return yards in Week 16.

In addition to his impact in the return game, Trey Vaval collected 21 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles and an interception in his rookie campaign.

The dynamic returner signed with the Blue Bombers in February of 2025 and took the league by storm in his first year in Winnipeg, playing a pivotal role in helping the team finish second in total kick return yards (2,683).