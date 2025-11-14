5 things to know about the 112th Grey Cup

The 112th Grey Cup is almost upon us, and the gang here at CFL.ca hopes you have enjoyed all of the extensive content we’ve provided as this week has progressed.

Look around the site, you’ll see there’s plenty to digest.

But if you’d like just a few morsels of interesting bits of knowledge to have as you prep for the party, here are five things to know ahead of the Grey Cup game.

112th GREY CUP

THEY TOOK TURNS THUMPING EACH OTHER THIS SEASON

The Als and ‘Riders met in Weeks 9 and 15, one beating the tar out of the other as visitors each time.

In Montreal, the Roughriders blasted the Als by a score of 34-6 with receiver Dohnte Meyers pulling down five catches for 136 yards and quarterback Trevor Harris firing two touchdown strikes.

A little over a month later, the Alouettes walked into Regina a delivered a 48-31 beat down, with receiver Tyson Philpot grabbing nine catches for and incredible 238 yards and two touchdowns.

I don’t think anyone really expects either of these teams to coast to an easy victory on Sunday, though.

TWO SNARLING DEFENCES

The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defence spent a lot of the season as the CFL’s No. 1 ranked unit. From Weeks 10 through 20 they were at the top, only to be supplanted by the Montreal Alouettes’ defence in the final week of the season.

The Alouettes topped the CFL in net yardage allowed and were also the league’s best unit against the pass (257 yards allowed per game) and tied for the league lead in sacks (45). The ‘Riders were just two sacks behind, and led the CFL in run defence, giving up only 76 yards per game.

Both Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace and Montreal defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe have cemented reputations as the cream of the crop when it comes to scheming against opposition offences. And each of these defensive units is stacked with outstanding talent, from pass rush to deep secondary, so you should expect that this Grey Cup will be a very large challenge for both team’s offences.

TWO BALANCED OFFENCES

The good news for the offences is that they should be up to the task, as tough as the going is likely to be.

The Roughriders’ offence has shown balance pretty well all season long, with running back AJ Ouellette finishing the season as the second-leading rusher with a total of 1,222 yards.

The ‘Riders have impressed all season long with the depth of their receiving corps, suffering a spate of injuries to stars like Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker, with Dohnte Meyers and KeeSean Johnson both climbing over the 1,000-yard barrier in 2025.

Now, Emilus and Schaffer-Baker are back and healthy, with Johnson being a question mark for the Grey Cup.

Even if Johnson is a no-go, the Saskatchewan receiving corps is about as healthy as it has been all year.

The Alouettes’ offence has struck its balance of late, with running back Stevie Scott III getting more carries and piling up yardage over the final six weeks of the season, including a 125-yard game against Saskatchewan in September.

The receiving corps is filled with sure hands, from the small but mighty Tyler Snead (1,129 yards during the regular season) to the electric Tyson Philpot, the sneaky Cole Spieker and the smooth-running Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo.

With very dangerous quarterbacks at the controls for both these teams, can even dominating defences keep the offences in check?

TWO INTRIGUING QUARTERBACK STORIES

Both of Sunday’s starting quarterbacks have spent some time trying to shrug off storylines that the media has been leaning on — for good reason — throughout the week.

At the age of 39, Saskatchewan pivot Trevor Harris is looking for his first Grey Cup win as a starter, after winning two as a back-up and then going down to defeat as a starter with Ottawa in 2018.

“I totally get it,” Harris said at one point. “But I think I’d just be more excited to do this with my teammates, more so than getting this proverbial monkey off (my) back, or whatever it is.”

Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander has had a sore left hamstring for most of the season, after first injuring it during training back in April, then aggravating it at least three more times during the year, most recently during last week’s Eastern Final win in Hamilton.

No one’s saying he’s a hundred percent for the Grey Cup game, and the logical conclusion would be to conclude he is not. But after an energetic practice on Friday morning, Alexander pronounced himself to be about as good as he could be, considering.

“Today blew me away with how I felt,” he said afterward. “Let’s go.”

LOOKING TO REPEAT SOME HISTORY

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are trying to make their way to the fifth Grey Cup championship in franchise history, and first since 2013.

If they beat the Montreal Alouettes on Sunday, not only would they exact a little revenge on a franchise that beat them twice in a row (2009, 2010) but they would also do something that a Roughriders team has done only once before: Score a first place finish coupled with a November championship.

The only time the Roughriders have accomplished that, previously, was in 1966, the year quarterback Ron Lancaster led the Green and White to its first ever Grey Cup.

Meanwhile, the Alouettes are seeking the ninth Grey Cup in their history and a second in three seasons.