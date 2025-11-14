Maas on Alexander’s run: ‘You’ve got to finish this one for it to really matter’

WINNIPEG — Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in the moment, thinking only about the recent past and forgetting about the bigger picture.

That is not the case for the Montreal Alouettes on the Friday that precedes the 112th Grey Cup.

A historic run by quarterback Davis Alexander, who has yet to lose a game as a starter in the CFL, has seemingly been an afterthought for everyone inside the Alouettes building.

112th GREY CUP

Alexander’s undefeated record includes 11 regular season wins and two more in the playoffs against Zach Collaros and Bo Levi Mitchell. That doesn’t matter, says head coach Jason Maas, because it’s about more than just one player, one run.

It’s about finishing the job as a team.

“I don’t think Davis really cares too much about that,” said Maas when asked about the possibility that Alexander would be crowned champion after beating three potential future Hall of Famers in Collaros, Mitchell and Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris. “I think he’s just focused on winning. Obviously, you have got to finish this one for it to really matter.”

Maas knows that good-but-not-great football teams eventually fade from people’s memories, obfuscated by the ones that were able to actually finish the job, like eight previous Alouettes squads did.

The goal of the 2025 Montreal Alouettes is to be the ninth.

“Great teams are remembered,” added Maas. “We’re going for our ninth one as a team, not just Davis playing against quarterbacks. Those other eight teams are remembered in our organization. There’s a big reason we want to be the ninth. A team like this, connected like they are. They play for each other and are led, in my opinion, by a great quarterback who would love to put number nine on the wall for us.”