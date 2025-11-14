Mike O’Shea, Kyle Walters back with Bombers in 2026

WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea will be back as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach in 2026, the team announced on Friday.

The Bombers posted on their X account that O’Shea will be behind the bench next season in Winnipeg and that more details will be coming.

The Bombers have also announced on X that general manager Kyle Walters will return in 2026 and that more details will follow.

Mike O’Shea will return as head coach in 2026. More details to follow. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/uN36mjauec — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 14, 2025

O’Shea has been the head coach of the Bombers since 2014. Prior to joining Winnipeg, O’Shea was the special teams coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts (2010-2013).

The head coach led Winnipeg to five-straight Grey Cups (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), winning back-to-back in 2019 and 2021. The Bombers were this year’s crossover team and lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final.