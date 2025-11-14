Mike O’Shea, Kyle Walters back with Bombers in 2026

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea will be back as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach in 2026, the team announced on Friday.
The Bombers posted on their X account that O’Shea will be behind the bench next season in Winnipeg and that more details will be coming.
The Bombers have also announced on X that general manager Kyle Walters will return in 2026 and that more details will follow.
112th GREY CUP
» 3 storylines that could define the 112th Grey Cup
» Landry’s 6 takeaways from Riders’, Als’ Thursday practices
» Everything you need to know ahead of the 112th Grey Cup
» Riders, Als manifested 112th Grey Cup appearance
» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who will win the 112th Grey Cup?
Mike O’Shea will return as head coach in 2026. More details to follow. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/uN36mjauec
— Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) November 14, 2025
O’Shea has been the head coach of the Bombers since 2014. Prior to joining Winnipeg, O’Shea was the special teams coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts (2010-2013).
The head coach led Winnipeg to five-straight Grey Cups (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), winning back-to-back in 2019 and 2021. The Bombers were this year’s crossover team and lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final.