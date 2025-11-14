Follow CFL

News November 14, 2025

Mike O’Shea, Kyle Walters back with Bombers in 2026

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

WINNIPEG — Mike O’Shea will be back as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach in 2026, the team announced on Friday.

The Bombers posted on their X account that O’Shea will be behind the bench next season in Winnipeg and that more details will be coming.

The Bombers have also announced on X that general manager Kyle Walters will return in 2026 and that more details will follow.

O’Shea has been the head coach of the Bombers since 2014. Prior to joining Winnipeg, O’Shea was the special teams coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts (2010-2013).

The head coach led Winnipeg to five-straight Grey Cups (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024), winning back-to-back in 2019 and 2021. The Bombers were this year’s crossover team and lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final.

