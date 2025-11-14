Season’s top-rated officials set for 112th Grey Cup

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) top-rated officials during the 2025 season will gear up for the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, November 16.

The sold-out championship, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+.

112th GREY CUP

112TH GREY CUP OFFICIATING CREW

​(Position | Number | Name | Seasons | Games | Grey Cup appearances)

Referee | 28 | Andre Proulx | 27 | 463 | 11 th

Umpire | 34 | Ritchie Miller | 16 | 245 | 6 th

Down Judge | 89 | Marc Cobb | 7 | 90 | 1 st

Line Judge | 36 | Thomas Cesari | 13 | 220 | 5 th

Side Judge | 75 | Dave Gatza | 16 | 276 | 4 th

Back Judge | 40 | Kevin Riopel | 8 | 95 | 3 rd

Field Judge | 23 | Jim Carlisle | 10 | 124 | 1 st

Backup Referee | 74 | Tim Kroeker | 19 | 308 | 7 th

Backup Official | 24 | Troy Semenchuk | 9 | 156 | 3 rd

Backup Official | 83 | Dan Mulvihill | 9 | 84 | 1 st

Backup Official | 73 | Brian Chrupalo | 20 | 334 | 8th

OFF-FIELD OFFICIATING TEAM