3 keys to victory for Montreal, Saskatchewan in the 112th Grey Cup

It’s finally here.

The 112th Grey Cup goes Sunday at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.

For the West Division champion Saskatchewan Roughriders, it’s their first trip to the big game since 2013 when they captured the 101st Grey Cup. As for the East Division champion Montreal Alouettes, it’s their second Grey Cup appearance in three years. And this trip has plenty of similarities to their 2023 triumph, starting with a red-hot run down the stretch.

With next to nothing separating these two teams, let’s dig in with three keys for both teams.

112th GREY CUP

» Depth Charts: MTL | SSK

» Game Notes: Alouettes vs. Roughriders

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 112th Grey Cup

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. GET TO TREVOR HARRIS

This is one of the matchups to watch: Montreal’s devastating defensive front against Saskatchewan’s great offensive line. One thing the Alouettes need to avoid is allowing Trevor Harris time to spread the ball and pick apart the second and third layers. And that’s where this Montreal defensive line enters the chat.

After co-leading the league with 45 sacks during the regular season, the Als have racked up three more in two playoff games. Mustafa Johnson has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday. One of the league’s most disruptive defensive tackles, having Johnson join the likes of Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Tyrice Beverette would be huge in keeping Harris off balance.

2. LEAN ON THAT LEG

Points should be at a premium in this matchup, which makes kicker José Maltos-Dìaz that much more of an asset for Montreal. With a game winner among six field goals already under his belt this post-season, Maltos Diaz has picked up where he left off. After all, he led the league with 58 field goals and finished third with an 89.2 per cent accuracy rate during the regular season. Opting to go for a long three here and there could make a huge difference for the Als.

3. GET STEVIE SCOTT III INVOLVED EARLY

Dealing with a hamstring injury, it remains to be seen how limited Davis Alexander will be in his mobility. Knowing that may be a factor, Stevie Scott III’s work at running back becomes even more important. Scott thrashed Winnipeg for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Eastern Semi-Final before going for 48 last weekend.

And don’t forget, Scott racked up 125 rushing yards in Montreal’s week 15 win over the Riders.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. ESTABLISH AJ OUELLETTE

AJ Ouellette busted off a 12-yard run on Sask’s first play from scrimmage in last weekend’s Western Final. It set the tone immediately and ensured one of the league’s best tailbacks was involved start to finish. In the end, Ouellette finished with 113 rushing yards on 17 carries and was a huge factor in the Roughriders’ win.

With razor-thin margins in this matchup, getting Ouellette meaningfully involved from the start could pay huge dividends.

2. PLAY TO YOUR STRENGTHS

Under head coach Corey Mace, Saskatchewan has established a defensive identity based on two pillars: stopping the run and forcing turnovers. In the biggest game of the year, relying on those strengths again is the way to go. The league’s number one run defence all year held BC’s James Butler to just 58 yards in the Western Final. And, after inducing 41 turnovers during the regular season, the Riders forced one Nathan Rourke interception last weekend.

3. SPREAD IT AROUND

Saskatchewan has ruled out receivers KeeSean Johnson and Joe Robustelli for Sunday’s big game, which is unfortunate. But quarterback Trevor Harris is one of the best at spreading the ball around. And that’s even more significant with this deep group of receivers.

Both Mitchell Picton and Ajou Ajou will return to the lineup, which bolsters a dangerous group including Kian Schaffer-Baker, Samuel Emilus, and Dohnte Meyers. Six receivers saw five or more targets in the Western Final, and all six came away with at least three receptions.