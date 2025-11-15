Ajou, Picton ‘stay ready’ as Riders shuffle receivers for 112th Grey Cup

WINNIPEG — Wide receiver has been a point of strength for the Saskatchewan Roughriders all season.

That’s highlighted by the fact that 10 receivers caught at least 18 passes, including seven with 39 catches or more.

That depth will be tested on Sunday against the Montreal Alouettes in the 112th Grey Cup, with KeeSean Johnson and Joe Robustelli both being ruled out for the game.

112th GREY CUP

Johnson’s absence is especially notable, given the receiver finished first in receiving yards on the team with 1,159. That said, the team was able to beat the BC Lions in the Western Final despite not having Johnson available. Robustelli, who replaced Johnson’s spot in the lineup, caught three passes for 40 yards against the Leos and finished 2025 with 38 catches for 544 yards.

It’s now up to Ajou Ajou and Mitch Picton to step up and keep the Riders’ passing game on track.

“Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready,” said Ajou Ajou. “Prepare as if you start every game. And that goes back to (offensive coordinator Marc) Mueller telling us to learn every position.”

Ajou, who returned to the team in 2025 after a stint down south, caught 22 passes for 212 yards. Picton, meanwhile, finished the regular season with 20 catches for 226 yards. The duo will be a part of a receiving group that features Samuel Emilus, Dohnte Meyers, Tommy Nield, and Kian Schaffer-Baker.

Johnson and Robustelli’s absences are significant, but the Riders are more than equipped to deal with it.

Is there any concern that the moment might be too big for Picton and Ajou? Not with these Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“It’s just another ball game for us,” said Picton. “We’re gonna go out there to execute at a very high level, prepare and do everything that we’ve done that got us to this position to give ourselves an opportunity to play in this game. Gonna make it usual, game day routine, everything like that.

“Once we kick that ball off, it’s gonna be time to let it rip.”