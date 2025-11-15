Depth Charts: How the Riders, Als will line up in the 112th Grey Cup

WINNIPEG — Just one day remains until the 112th Grey Cup, and both teams competing in the game have released their official rosters and depth charts.

Will it be the Saskatchewan Roughriders or the Montreal Alouettes that are crowned champions at Princess Auto Stadium?

Find out on Sunday, November 16 at 5:00 p.m. CT/6:00 p.m. ET on TSN, RDS, CTV, CBSSN and CFL+.

112th GREY CUP

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS