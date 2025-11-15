How Alouettes, Roughriders got to the 112th Grey Cup

You may watch Sunday’s 112th Grey Cup bundled in a down-filled parka from your perch in Section 213 at Princess Auto Stadium.

Or you might watch the game in the comfort of your living room, or on the screens at the neighbourhood pub, or even by surreptitiously streaming it on your phone at work (we promise we won’t tell your boss).

112th GREY CUP

Regardless of the setting — and whether you’ve ridden every high and low in 2025 or are just locking in now — consider this your high-level Grey Cup guide for Sunday in Winnipeg:

THE BIG PICTURE

Football fans from across the country meet in the middle Sunday for the 112th Grey Cup at Winnipeg’s Princess Auto Stadium. Representing the East Division, the Montreal Alouettes shoot to win their second Grey Cup in three years. In their way are the Saskatchewan Roughriders — and their legion of passionate fans. Saskatchewan has not won the Grey Cup since 2013 and that 12-year drought weighs heavily on Rider Nation.

THE RECORDS

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

10-8, finishing second in the East Division

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

12-6, finishing first in the West Division

HOW THEY GOT HERE

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Alouettes leaned on their ball-hawking defence throughout a season of ups, downs and a revolving cast at quarterback. Once quarterback Davis Alexander returned from injury in September, the Alouettes looked like a new team. They beat Winnipeg in the Eastern Semi-Final and won the Eastern Final on a walk-off field goal.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Riders avoided a lot of the typical highs and lows of a CFL season through impressive consistency and a balanced offensive attack incorporating AJ Ouellette‘s dominance on the ground with Trevor Harris‘ efficiency through the air. They defeated BC in the Western Final thanks largely to the ground game and a defence that controlled the line of scrimmage.

THE COACHES

JASON MAAS | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Outwardly calmer than in his playing days — but still every bit as fiery — Jason Maas sets the tone for a ball-hungry team with swagger and belief in their ability to win no matter what the oddsmakers say.

COREY MACE | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The Corey Mace factor is massive in Saskatchewan given the impact of the former Calgary Stampeders defensive coordinator on the entire team. The Riders play just like their coach did as a defensive lineman — smart, physical, tenacious. Defence is their identity and Mace is the mastermind behind it all.

THE QUARTERBACKS

DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The guy simply wins. Since starting his first CFL game 15 months ago, Alexander has yet to lose. With a perfect 13-0 record (11 regular season, two post-season), Davis Alexander is brash, mobile and accurate. He’s also battling a nagging hamstring injury, which he clearly aggravated in last week’s victory over Hamilton in the Eastern Final. That’s something to watch with a title on the line.

TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

A 13-year CFL veteran, Trevor Harris is not the flashiest quarterback in the league, nor the most mobile. The 39-year-old gunslinger is perhaps best known for his accuracy. He completed 74 per cent of his passes this season for 4,549 yards, 24 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

TYSON PHILPOT | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Calgary product has played Saskatchewan a grand total of once in his career. In that one game, back on Sept. 13, Tyson Philpot reeled in nine catches for an eye-popping 238 yards and two touchdowns. When healthy, Philpot is one of the most dangerous receivers in the league, and he’s not intimidated by the big stage. Philpot scored the game-winning touchdown in the 110th Grey Cup and was named the Most Valuable Canadian in a 28-24 Montreal victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

TYLER SNEAD | REC | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyler Snead stands only five-foot-seven and weighs just 172 pounds. And while Snead might not look like your average football player, he’s blessed with strength, speed and sure hands. In 17 games this season, Snead caught 84 passes for 1,129 yards and four touchdowns.

AJ OUELLETTE | RB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

They call him Thor, and just like the superhero, AJ Ouellette is known to carry a toy hammer (there’s no doubt he’ll bring it out for the on-field celebration should Saskatchewan prove victorious). Ouellette is a punishing, hard-running tailback who takes pride in making defenders pay the price for even daring to tackle him. He rumbled for 113 yards in the Western Final victory over the BC Lions, and Saskatchewan is hoping for a repeat performance with the title on the line.

SAMUEL EMILUS | REC | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Samuel Emilus only played seven games this year due to injury, but the National receiver still caught 48 catches for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Harris calls Emilus a “future Hall-of-Famer” and gushes with compliments for the six-foot, 200-pound Montrealer. “He blocks like he’s an O-lineman,” Harris told reporters this week. “He’s an animal.”

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

ISAAC ADEYEMI-BERGLUND | DL | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

The Dartmouth, N.S. product is a disruptive force up front and a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. The East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian, Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund collected 11 sacks this season along with 29 defensive tackles and a touchdown on a fumble recovery.

TYRICE BEVERETTE | LB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

He’s fast and physical and durable — Tyrice Beverette has not missed a game since joining the Alouettes in 2022. The East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2024, Beverette registered 83 defensive tackles, seven special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.

JAMEER THURMAN | LB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The 30-year-old linebacker is the defensive heartbeat of a Saskatchewan team that surrendered a league-low 409 points this season. Jameer Thurman is coming off his second-most productive season with 86 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was also Saskatchewan’s nominee for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player award.

TEVAUGHN CAMPBELL | DB | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

The University of Regina product played 37 games over four years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville between 2020 and 2024. Tevaughn Campbell came back to the CFL this year with the sole intention of winning a Grey Cup with the Riders. Now he has his chance.

KEY STATS

76 – RUSHING YARDS PER GAME ALLOWED BY SASKATCHEWAN

The Saskatchewan defence allowed an average of just 76 rushing yards per game, fewest in the league.

256.9 – PASSING YARDS PER GAME ALLOWED BY MONTREAL

Montreal allowed the fewest passing yards in the league this season for an average of 256.9 per game.

338.4 – YARDS PER GAME ALLOWED BY MONTREAL

The Montreal defence surrendered a league-best average of just 338.4 yards per game this season.

KEYS TO A MONTREAL VICTORY

PROTECT QB DAVIS ALEXANDER AND HIS TENDER HAMSTRING

Alexander gives Montreal a real chance at winning provided he can withstand the punishment Saskatchewan is about to bring. The Rider front seven will test his durability from the opening snap.

LET THE DEFENCE DICTATE

Offensive stars Alexander, Snead and Philpot might gobble up the headlines, but the Montreal defence is the identity of this team. Forcing turnovers and pushing Harris out of rhythm are vital.

KEYS TO A SASKATCHEWAN VICTORY

LEAN ON AJ OUELLETTE

The power back is built for November football. By feeding him early and often, Saskatchewan can set the tone and give Harris more time and space to operate through the air.

WIN THE EMOTIONAL BATTLE WITHOUT GETTING SWEPT AWAY BY IT

This may feel like a home game for Saskatchewan with Rider Nation driving in from all corners of the province for a chance at witnessing history. Saskatchewan must channel the energy and avoid letting misplaced adrenaline turn into costly mistakes.