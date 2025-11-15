Landry’s 5 takeaways from Riders, Als walkthroughs

Just another gorgeous day at Princess Auto Stadium, today.

The only thing spoiling it was a fire alarm that chased us out of the stadium just prior to some scheduled appearances by a few members of the Montreal Alouettes at the podium.

The media avail, then, was cancelled.

Wait a minute. You don’t think… they couldn’t have, could they? Nah. Players and coaches LOVE the media. I’ve never been more certain of anything in my life.

Here are five takeaways from walkthrough day.

THE HAY IS IN THE BARN. NO MORE HAY. STOP WITH THE HAY, ALREADY

Both the Roughriders and Alouettes kept it cool and casual on walkthrough day, and that is a fairly usual occurrence, I’ve found, over the years, though there are different levels of keeping it c and c and that was the case on Saturday.

While some of the ‘Riders did what sure appeared to be a little light preparation down at one end of the field, the others were elsewhere, keeping loose and engaging in a little fun.

The Alouettes were even more casual, turning their walkthrough into more of a “mill-through,” if you catch my drift. “Mill-around through,” maybe? I’m still workshopping the right term.

At any rate, the Als took a series of position group pictures and turned walkthrough into Family Day, with plenty of loved ones out on the field, soaking up the moment with the players.

Til the fire alarm.

By the way, nothing serious, we were told, just maybe a little trouble with a burst water pipe.

At least, that’s the story the Als are sticking with.

THE GAMES BEGIN BEFORE THE GAME BEGINS

Riders specialists are playing a game of who can get closer to the yard line here at walkthroughs. It’s getting competitive. #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/Lo3y3ySC2J — Kristina Costabile (@kcostabile1) November 15, 2025

Saskatchewan’s punters and kickers, along with long-snapper Jorgen Hus and assistant special teams coach Jeff Higgins were sequestered in a small portion of the field, taking part in what appeared to be a fun challenge, with each of them trying to land footballs as close to a yardage stripe 10 yards away, in a number of ways.

Different types of kicks and throws were part of it and while it looked like there was a great deal of fun involved, it also appeared to be waaaay competitive.

“Today we did a one shot for it all,” said Hus, “and, you know, yours truly came home with the win there.”

One of the challenges had the competitors trying to long-snap closest to the line and Hus absolutely put his on the stripe.

“We try not to do that one too often, because, you know, I feel like it’s an unfair advantage,” he laughed. But when somebody else calls it, I got to step up.”

Punter Jesse Mirco also striped one, in the Aussie-style pooch punt portion of the competition, as you might expect since he is from Australia and has proven how adept he is at it during games.

“It’s always good fun,” said Mirco of the season-long competition. “Like Jorgen said, every walkthrough it kind of takes us away from football for a little bit, which is nice.”

BONUS TAKEAWAY: Hus called for sweeping on one of his rolls and I knew I had met a kindred spirit right there and then.

“Do you curl?” he asked me. “I’m a big curling fan,” he added as we commiserated a bit about the roaring game.

“My brother-in-law actually is going to Olympic Trials next week, Team Kleiter out of Saskatchewan.”

Indeed, Saskatoon’s Team Rylan Kleiter is one of eight mens squads vying to be Team Canada in Italy, in February. The Trials begin next Saturday, in Halifax.

If the ‘Riders and Kleiter pull off the double, this would be quite a November for sports fans in Saskatchewan.

YOU CAN CALL THEM THE “BOUNDARY BOYS”

Montreal receivers Tyler Snead and Charleston Rambo have bonded to the point where they have a nickname for themselves.

“Boundary Boys,” said Snead, pointing out that Rambo was the one who started saying it.

“Earlier, in the year, I don’t know what week it was, he came up with that. I got to give him credit for that one.”

Snead and Rambo line up on the tight side of the field and they relish the competition in tight quarters, so it makes a lot of sense.

Also, we all love alliteration.

IT’S KIND OF A BIG DEAL, PART I

Saskatchewan’s Mitch Picton has been in and out of the Roughriders’ lineup throughout this season, and so his participation in the Grey Cup game was not a certainty.

But this morning, when the depth charts came out, there he was, listed as a backup to wide receiver Ajou Ajou.

The 30-year-old, six-year veteran is on the game day roster and his emotions really came to the surface during a post-walkthrough media conference.

“I think about family making sacrifices for us,” said Picton in response to a question about who he’ll be playing for. “And yeah, they’re always there.”

“My parents, my brother, my wife, they’re all very special to me,” he said, visibly choking up and then apologizing for the emotion.

He needn’t have, though. It was beautiful.

“It’s gonna be cool,” the native of Regina said, composing himself. “There’s gonna be a lot of Picton jerseys, a lot of ‘81s’ out there in the stands tomorrow. It’s something I’m very excited for. I’m very thankful.”

Asked if his cousin Noah — whom Mitch played with at the University of Regina — was coming to see him play, Picton got emotional again.

“Noah saw the depth chart this morning, texted me and said, ‘I’m hitting the highway tomorrow.’”

And he choked up again.

A little later, Roughriders head coach Corey Mace explained why Picton was in the lineup, citing his ability to rise to the occasion, play any receiver spot in a pinch, and do anything he’s asked to do on special teams.

But then he embraced the emotional side of the story too.

“Yeah,” he said, warmly. “Mitch is supposed to be playing tomorrow.”

IT’S KIND OF A BIG DEAL, PART II

At the beginning of the season, Montreal offensive lineman Tiger Shanks was a raw rookie, a first round pick (fifth, overall) who was just hoping to make his way into the good graces of the coaching staff and earn a spot as a back-up on the team.

He did that, but now he’s a 23-year-old rookie right tackle about to start in the Grey Cup game.

“Yeah, it’s been surreal,” said Shanks, during Montreal’s mill-about. “But, you know, I’m super excited. It’s a huge, huge deal.”

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind, going from not playing most of the season, because I sat almost, like, 14 weeks or something like that, and then finally being able to take over the position.”

Jamar McGloster had been the Als’ starting right tackle but Shanks was pressed into the role when McGloster was injured during a Week 16 game against Toronto.

The Grey Cup Game will mark the Vancouver native’s seventh consecutive start and he will have family in attendance for the big day.

“I’ll have my mom (Kerry), my dad (Hunter) and my stepdad (Blair) at the game,” Shanks said.

Will they all be rocking number 52 Alouettes jerseys?

“Definitely my mom will,” he said.