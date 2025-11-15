The Weekly Say: Who is going to win the 112th Grey Cup?

WINNIPEG — It all comes down to this.

Who will win the 112th Grey Cup? Who will be crowned the game’s Most Valuable Player? What about Most Valuable Canadian?

If you’re wondering about those questions leading up to Sunday’s matchup, so are we.

That’s why CFL.ca polled its writers to try answering some of these ahead of the biggest game of the year.

112th GREY CUP

WHO WILL WIN THE 112TH GREY CUP?

Costabile: The Saskatchewan Roughriders will win the 112th Grey Cup.

Ferraz: Davis Alexander’s Montreal Alouettes find a way. Again.

Steinberg: Thanks to a healthy home-field advantage, I’m going with Saskatchewan by the absolute slimmest of margins.

Cauz: How good have these playoffs been? We have seen four games decided by a combined total of 18 points! I expect the Grey Cup to continue this trend with the Roughriders edging out the Alouettes by a field goal.

Landry: Tough call. I think it’ll take a while for both offences to unlock these very good defences but in the end, the Saskatchewan Roughriders come away with a 25-22 win.

Ferguson: Saskatchewan should, but Montreal has this weird ability to find a way. Head says Saskatchewan, gut says Montreal.

Nye: Saskatchewan. I think with the offensive line ability to keep Harris clean and run the ball, they will wear down Montreal’s defence.

WHO WILL BE THE GAME’S MOST VALUABLE PLAYER/MOST VALUABLE CANADIAN?

Costabile: The game’s MVP will be Trevor Harris, and the MVC will be Samuel Emilius.

Ferraz: Alexander’s incredible run gets its storybook ending with the pivot winning MVP. Most Valuable Canadian will be Marc-Antoine Dequoy. Or should I say, joueur canadien par excellence de la Coupe Grey.

Steinberg: Trevor Harris. MVC: Kian Schaffer-Baker

Cauz: Have to go with Trevor Harris. Harris is having one of his best seasons, and if it is a tight vote, I always go with the quarterback who leads the league in feel-good story with a victory on Sunday. Logically, if the quarterback is winning MVP, then one of his favourite targets will be busy; look for Samuel Emilus to take the top Canadian honour.

Landry: I see a high completion percentage day for Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris, augmented by a few big shots. Harris wins his first Grey Cup as a starter and punctuates it with the MVP award. Saskatchewan linebacker A.J. Allen creates a key turnover and racks up a healthy number of stops and is awarded Most Valuable Canadian.

Ferguson: Marc-Antoine Dequoy has that big-game feel to his skill set but I doubt Trevor Harris will let him get anywhere close to the ball often enough to win. If Montreal pulls this thing off and Tyson Philpot has a meaningful collection of catches I think he takes the nod as MVC while Davis Alexander stays perfect and wins MVP.

Nye: AJ Ouellette (MVP). The Roughriders will stay committed to the run early and often I believe. Sam Emilus (MVC). Emilus will finally have a moment that pushes him into the conversation as top receiver in the CFL, although he should have been in that conversation already.

WILL DAVIS ALEXANDER OR TREVOR HARRIS THROW FOR MORE YARDS?

Costabile: Even though Trevor Harris will win the game, I think Davis Alexander will throw for more yards.

Ferraz: Alexander.

Steinberg: I’ll go with Harris, but I think Alexander is going to deliver another great performance, too.

Cauz: I’m hoping it will be Davis Alexander, as that should mean his injured hamstring will not be a part of the Grey Cup story. But my vote is for Harris, as it’s so hard to predict how a nagging hamstring will impact a quarterback.

Landry: Trevor Harris will throw for more, backed by a strong running game and some star turns from his talented receiving corps.

Ferguson: Davis Alexander should throw for more because he’ll need to in order to combat the Riders running game, a little fourth quarter desperation doesn’t hurt the box score either.

Nye: Davis Alexander. The Alouettes are going to have to throw more due to the Riders run defence.

WHO WILL BE THE TOP RECEIVER IN THE GAME

Costabile: Samuel Emilus.

Ferraz: Samuel Emilus. There are so many talented receivers who are going to suit up for this game, but Emilus will be particularly motivated playing in his first Grey Cup and facing his childhood team.

Steinberg: Kian Schaffer-Baker.

Cauz: Sticking with the Canadian content of Emilus. The Roughriders would have lost to the BC Lions if not for two late clutch receptions by Emilus, who led all receivers in the Western Final with 100 yards on nine receptions.

Landry: Betting on Montreal’s Tyson Philpot to pop on Grey Cup Sunday. Not in the 238-yard way he did against the Roughriders back in September but, still, pop.

Ferguson: Montreal’s Tyler Snead is tough, smart and does well settling down in the right area to connect with Alexander, all of which suggests he’s ready for a moment like this.

Nye: Sam Emilus. He’s healthy and Trevor Harris trusts him as his big play target!

WHICH DEFENCE WILL FORCE MORE TURNOVERS?

Costabile: The Roughriders will force more turnovers. The pressure up front from the Riders’ defensive line will force Alexander out of the pocket, like the Ticats did in the Eastern Final, and I think Saskatchewan’s defence will feast on forced fumbles or interceptions.

Ferraz: Both pivots are good at taking care of the ball, but if Dequoy is going to win MVC (see above), he’ll have to come away with a turnover or two.

Steinberg: In a game I think will have limited turnovers, I’ll lean towards the Riders.

Cauz: Both teams are packed with playmakers, so this choice is not about talent but rather about game situation. I’m going with Corey Mace’s team to create more turnovers, as a Saskatchewan victory should lead to Montreal taking more chances late. Last week, no quarterback played a cleaner game than Trevor Harris.

Landry: Neither. Two apiece.

Ferguson: Saskatchewan’s secondary is special but Montreal linebackers have that knack for knowing when, where and how to create the big play. Give me the Riders +1.

Nye: Saskatchewan. I actually don’t think there will be many turnovers but I feel a late game moment by this Roughriders defence will happen again.