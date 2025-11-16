3 stats that defined the first half of the 112th Grey Cup

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have forged a 15-7 lead over the Montreal Alouettes at halftime of the 112th Grey Cup.

Here are three important stats from the opening 30 minutes.

112th GREY CUP

86 – YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Saskatchewan tailback AJ Ouellette was the offensive star of the first half, rushing nine times for 54 yards including a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Ouellette also caught a pass for 32 yards, bringing his halftime yards from scrimmage total to 86.

1 – SUCCESSFUL CHALLENGE

Early in the second quarter, Montreal defensive back Kabion Ento broke up an end zone pass to Saskatchewan receiver Dohnte Meyers, forcing a turnover on downs at the Montreal three-yard line. Roughriders head coach Corey Mace challenged for pass interference and was successful, leading to a touchdown, and an 8-7 Saskatchewan lead.

2 – QUARTERBACK SNEAK TOUCHDOWNS

Saskatchewan’s Tommy Stevens and Montreal’s Shea Patterson — each of them short yardage specialists — plunged ahead for one-yard touchdowns after their team’s offence moved the ball well to get in tight for the scores.