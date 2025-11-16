3 stats that defined the first half of the 112th Grey Cup

- News
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have forged a 15-7 lead over the Montreal Alouettes at halftime of the 112th Grey Cup.
Here are three important stats from the opening 30 minutes.
112th GREY CUP
» 3 keys to victory for Montreal, Saskatchewan in the 112th Grey Cup
» Everything you need to know ahead of the 112th Grey Cup
» By the Numbers: Full halftime stats
Saskatchewan tailback AJ Ouellette was the offensive star of the first half, rushing nine times for 54 yards including a four-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Ouellette also caught a pass for 32 yards, bringing his halftime yards from scrimmage total to 86.
Early in the second quarter, Montreal defensive back Kabion Ento broke up an end zone pass to Saskatchewan receiver Dohnte Meyers, forcing a turnover on downs at the Montreal three-yard line. Roughriders head coach Corey Mace challenged for pass interference and was successful, leading to a touchdown, and an 8-7 Saskatchewan lead.
Saskatchewan’s Tommy Stevens and Montreal’s Shea Patterson — each of them short yardage specialists — plunged ahead for one-yard touchdowns after their team’s offence moved the ball well to get in tight for the scores.