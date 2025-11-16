Samuel Emilus named Most Valuable Canadian of the 112th Grey Cup

- News
WINNIPEG — Samuel Emilus has been named the 112th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Canadian.
The National pass-catcher finished with 10 catches for 108 yards in the 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes.
112th GREY CUP
Emilus didn’t let a single pass hit the ground, catching all 10 targets thrown his way and leading all receivers in the 112th Grey Cup.