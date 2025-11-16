Trevor Harris named Most Valuable Player of the 112th Grey Cup

- News
WINNIPEG — Trevor Harris has been named the 112th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Player.
The pivot completed 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards in the 25-17 win.
112th GREY CUP
After trailing 7-1 at the end of the first quarter, Harris guided the Roughriders to 24 unanswered points to help the team win its first Grey Cup since 2013.