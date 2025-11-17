3 Grey Cup MVPs that weren’t named MVP

Trevor Harris was named the Most Valuable Player of the 112th Grey Cup, and for good reason.

The Roughriders quarterback was incredibly efficient in the biggest game of his season, setting a Grey Cup record for completion percentage (85.2 per cent). He only missed on four of his 27 pass attempts for 302 yards. He had a 119.7 efficiency rating, not throwing an interception, or a touchdown for that matter.

But if you ask anyone, and Harris was adamant about shouting out his teammates after the game, football is a team sport.

With that in mind, here are three of his Roughriders teammates that could also have been named MVP.



MARCUS SAYLES | DEFENSIVE BACK

Marcus Sayles set the tone for what would end up being an excellent performance by one of the league’s best defences.

On the third play from scrimmage of Montreal’s opening drive, Sayles jumped in front of a deep ball intended for Tyson Philpot and returned it 25 yards. That turnover swung the momentum towards Saskatchewan and led to a single after a Jesse Mirco punt.

His biggest play of the game came late in the fourth quarter. With the Als trailing by eight with three minutes left on the clock, Shea Patterson set up on the goal line looking for his second rushing touchdown of the game. But Tevaughn Campbell, who also had a pick in the game, forced the fumble and Sayles recovered, giving the Riders the ball back so they could drain the clock for the win.

Sayles also had a knockdown and a pair of tackles in the contest.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER

Samuel Emilus was named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian, but he also could have been named the MVP.

The Riders pass-catcher had sticky fingers in the 112th Grey Cup, catching all 10 passes thrown his way. His chemistry with Harris, which had been building in the limited action Emilus saw in 2025 because of injury, peaked on the biggest stage. He hauled in 108 receiving yards, the most of any receiver in the game, as he was Harris’ favourite target on the night.

What made his performance even more impressive was winning his one-on-one battles against a Montreal defence that had been tough to play against in the regular season and the Semi-Final and Final.

AJ OUELLETTE | RUNNING BACK

In a game where only rushing touchdowns were scored, I could have chosen Tommy Stevens (two touchdowns) or AJ Ouellette for the final spot on this list.

I went with Ouellette because he wasn’t just a threat on the ground that the Als needed to worry about. He carried the rock 17 times for 83 yards and a touchdown and hauled in a pass for 32 yards. The power back’s blocking was on full display as well, as he won his second career Grey Cup.

Ask Ouellette though, and he would give the MVP to his offensive line (CFL.ca’s Don Landry may feel the same way after naming the o-line the game’s unsung heroes), telling me they’re the ones who made him look good. So, let’s add an extra shoutout to the big boys up front for opening gaps for Ouellette and keeping Harris clean all night.