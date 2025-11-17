3 things you missed from the 112th Grey Cup post-game podium

WINNIPEG — The 2025 Saskatchewan Roughriders have done something that only four other squads in team history have been able to.

The Green and White captured their fifth championship by beating down the Montreal Alouettes 25-17 in Winnipeg on Sunday.

They did so by taking down an Alouettes squad that had yet to lose with quarterback Davis Alexander under centre.

Here are three takeaways from the team’s post-game podiums at Princess Auto Stadium.

TREMENDOUS FEAT

Head coach Jason Maas knew his team was up for a big challenge on Sunday, one that proved to be ultimately insurmountable for the Alouettes.

“They’ve played that way all year, and they’re a great defence, they’re a great team,” said Maas. “They finished it off with the cup. My hat’s off to them for doing that. It’s a tremendous feat.”

GRATEFUL

Trevor Harris has always reiterated how special it is to be the quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Now he’s the Grey Cup winning quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“I’m just truly grateful to be to be here in this moment,” said the 112th Grey Cup MVP. “To be here in front of you guys, and to be able to play football in this beautiful country with these beautiful fans across the league and obviously for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who I’m really, really grateful each and every day that I get to get up and be the quarterback here.”

THEY EARNED IT

Receiver Samuel Emilus came into the game ready to leave everything out onto the field.

The game’s Most Valuable Canadian did so by catching every single pass that Harris sent his way, helping his teammates and coaching staff become earn Saskatchewan’s fifth title in franchise history.

“Coming into this game, I was about to give everything I had for the coaching staff, coach Mace, the players around the whole organization,” said Emilus. “I get more motivation playing for other people, my teammates and the coaching. I knew they were about to get everything out of me, and we earned it.”