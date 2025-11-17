5 stats that defined the 112th Grey Cup

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have achieved the ultimate goal, a win in the 112th Grey Cup.

No stat is more important than that one victory in the biggest game of the year.

That said, some stats have helped them pull off the feat that has eluded the team since 2013.

Here are five stats that defined the 112th Grey Cup.

112th GREY CUP

4 – INCOMPLETIONS BY TREVOR HARRIS

Quarterback Trevor Harris might not have scored any touchdowns, but the pivot was almost perfect through the air, completing 23 of 27 passes for 302 yards.

His performance earned him his first Grey Cup title as a starter and the game’s Most Valuable Player Award.

100 PER CENT – CATCH RATE BY SAMUEL EMILUS

If Harris was near perfect when it came to passing, Samuel Emilus was entirely perfect when it came to receiving.

The National pass-catcher didn’t let a single pass thrown his way hit the ground, catching all 10 targets for 108 yards on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.

100 PER CENT – RED ZONE EFFICIENCY FOR SASKATCHEWAN

Something else that was perfect for the Roughriders was their red zone efficiency. The Riders got to the final 20 yards of the field three times, converting all three into rushing touchdowns by AJ Ouellette (one) and Tommy Stevens (two).

That includes a drive in which the Riders were faced with a third-and-two in which Corey Mace elected to go for it. The head coach’s aggressiveness paid off with the team drawing a penalty and converting the major.

4-0 – TURNOVER BATTLE IN FAVOUR OF SASKATCHEWAN

It’s impossible to talk about this game without talking about Saskatchewan’s takeaways.

Not only did the Green and White come away with three picks (by Marcus Sayles, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Tevaughn Campbell), they also forced a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter just inches away from their own end zone.

That turnover shifted momentum away from the Alouettes and allowed the Riders to hold on to their final lead.

On the other side of the ball, Saskatchewan was also perfect, not committing a single turnover despite facing a dangerous Montreal defence.

24 – UNANSWERED POINTS BY SASKATCHEWAN

The Montreal Alouettes led 7-1 at the end of the first quarter, but Saskatchewan went on to score 24 unanswered points to take a 25-7 lead in the third quarter.

That run ultimately provided a big enough cushion that helped the Riders overcome a comeback attempt by the Alouettes to capture their first title since 2013.