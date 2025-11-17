Buy Roughriders 112th Grey Cup Championship gear

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have won the 112th Grey Cup.

With a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes, the Roughriders have claimed their first title since 2013.

Shop the New Era Fit for Champions line and represent this year’s Grey Cup Champions.

112th GREY CUP

» Riders take down Alouettes to win 112th Grey Cup

» Game Tracker: 112th Grey Cup by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally