Riders o-line the unsung heroes of the 112th Grey Cup

Trevor Harris summed up the incredible night that the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ offensive line had in the 112th Grey Cup, a game won by the ‘Riders by a score of 25-17.

“I don’t think I took a single hit,” said Saskatchewan’s Grey Cup MVP quarterback. “I coulda not worn shoulder pads.”

“They protected their butts off all night.”

The Roughriders O-line painted a masterpiece in the Grey Cup game giving up zero sacks and providing Harris with a clean pocket all night long, allowing the veteran quarterback to spin some magic in setting a Grey Cup record by completing 85.2 per cent of his passes and racking up 302 passing yards and a 119.7 efficiency rating.

It’s true that Harris’ quick-thinking and equally fast delivery played a part in denying the Montreal Alouettes’ defence much of a presence in the Saskatchewan backfield, but it’s equally true that the fortifications up front helped Harris stay safe while getting his feet under him in the early going.

The Als sent some “funky” blitz packages at the Roughriders’ offensive line, Harris said, and yet he had time to climb the pocket anyway.

“I knew something was special,” said head coach Corey Mace of the unit, feeling the vibe since way back in training camp and even before.

“Offensive line came to Saskatchewan a week before camp to watch film and work out together,” he said. “Special group.” That was something that right tackle — and 2025 Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman — Jermarcus Hardrick remembered as well.

“We came in early,” said the 11-year vet, in his second season with Saskatchewan. “We wanted to be the difference in this team, and I think we were.”

Asked if this was his unit’s best performance of the season, at precisely the right time, the man they call “Yoshi” just smiled and replied:

“I don’t know, we’re champs, man. I haven’t looked at the film, haven’t thought about it. I’m ready to go celebrate with my teammates.”

Centre Logan Ferland, looking exhausted but very satisfied, deadpanned that things could have been better.

“There’s some things to clean up,” he said. “Watch film, clean it up.”

Then he smiled. “No, I’m kidding.”

Not only did the pass protection allow for Harris to stand tall against a ferocious defence, the line paved the way for running back AJ Ouellette, who finished the night with 83 yards on 17 carries, and for short yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens, who scored two touchdowns on sneaks at the goal line.

“I’m just so proud of that group,” said Stevens. “I’m so thankful to be a part of them. You know, they accepted me with open arms. And those guys are awesome, man. I love those guys, and I’m just so proud of our group.”

Right guard Jacob Brammer, in his second year on the Saskatchewan line, felt that a September game against the Als, in which the ‘Riders got blasted pretty good, served as pretty good motivation for the rematch.

“We took it personal from the last time we played them,” said Brammer. “I mean, they’re really good defensive group, and it was just something we made a point of during the week. We wanted to keep him (Trevor Harris) upright and really just try to set the tone from the jump.”

That they did. And they kept that tone up for the entire game.