Riders celebrate 112th Grey Cup win in Regina

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are the 112th Grey Cup champions.

The Green and White have concluded the 2025 season with a 25-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup and can now celebrate with their fans.

The championship parade is back in Regina for the first time since 2013.

“As a staff, when we first came to Saskatchewan, we knew it was going to be crazy,” said head coach Corey Mace to the fans in attendance. “But this is something else.”

Here are some images from the celebration in Saskatchewan.

From Coach Mace, with love 💚 pic.twitter.com/6HVTFkzZOx — Saskatchewan Roughriders 🏆 (@sskroughriders) November 19, 2025